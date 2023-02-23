Philadelphia Eagles history with the NFL franchise tag

The moment the Chiefs Super Bowl parade was completed, the NFL world started to completely focus on 2023 and the important offseason that awaits.

As teams around the league prepare for the NFL scouting combine, the franchise-tag window opened up on Tuesday and closes on March 7.

Any unrestricted free agent not tagged in that period will be able to sign with any suitor when the new league year and free agency opens on March 15. (The negotiating period, when teams can reach out to agents of potential free agents to start talks, begins March 13.)

Eight players were tagged last year, with four including receiver Davante Adams, signing long-term extensions.

Adams was traded from the Packers to the Raiders.

Bengals safety Jessie Bates III, Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz, Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. and Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki all played the 2022 season on the tag.

With the salary cap soaring to $224.8 million in 2023, teams will have plenty of money, but Philadelphia will have key decisions to make on a handful of critical contributors.

With the new league year fast approaching and Javon Hargrave or C.J. Gardner-Johnson likely candidates for the designation, we’re taking a look at the Eagles’ history with the franchise tag.

DeSean Jackson $9.5M -- 2012

Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The former second-round pick was the most recent recipient of the franchise tag, 11 years ago after completing his rookie deal.

Jackson was tagged at $9.5 million before signing a four-year, $47 million contract extension.

Michael Vick $16M -- 2011

After Philadelphia moved on from Donovan McNabb, Philadelphia placed the franchise tag on Michael Vick for $16,057,000 price tag after finishing second to Tom Brady in the 2010 Associated Press NFL Offensive Player of the Year Voting.

Vick would go on to sign his second massive extension in the NFL, this time a five-year, $80 million extension with the Eagles.

L.J. Smith $4.5M -- 2008

Story continues

Mandatory Credit: Howard Smith-USA TODAY Sports

Long before Zach Ertz or Dallas Goedert, L.J. Smith was an athletic tight end for Philadelphia looking to avoid a contract hassle.

Smith became one of Donovan McNabb’s top targets and between 2005 and 2006, Smith led the Eagles in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns.

Entering the final year of his contract in 2007, and after being unable to reach an agreement on a long-term deal, the Eagles placed the franchise tag on Smith for the 2008 season.

Smith played on the $4.5 million franchise tag before moving on to the Ravens.

Reggie White $0 -- 1993

Mandatory Credit: Photo By USA TODAY Sports © Copyright USA TODAY Sports

The man responsible for free agency and player movement in the NFL, White was offered the franchise tag back in 1993.

Rather than accept the Eagles’ offer, White headed to court, and became a free agent, signing a four-year contract worth $17 million with Green Bay after they outbid Washington and San Francisco.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire