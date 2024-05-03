Philadelphia 76ers offseason primer: Everyone is available?

After losing 118 to 115 on Thursday night against the New York Knicks, closing out a 4-2 series loss to round off a 47-35 season good enough only for third in their division, the Philadelphia 76ers are now out of the 2023-24 NBA playoffs, and they are faced with big decisions to make. Quite a lot of them, in fact.

Since trading away James Harden during the opening weeks of the season, the 76ers have been looking towards the offseason, even as they pushed for the playoffs. In an ideal world, with Joel Embiid entering the back nine of his career, this would not be the case. Yet as evidenced by their six-game loss to a Knicks team without Julius Randle, the Sixers were off the pace all year, and far from being the super team that the initial acquisition of Harden was supposed to create.

That offseason begins now, and more than any other team in the NBA, it is going to be a busy one, simply because of the number of roster spots available. Here follows a look at the Philadelphia 76ers’ roster and spending heading into the 2024 NBA offseason.

Unrestricted free agent

Also acquired in the Harden trade, it would have been great were Covington able to provide some flexible frontcourt defense back with the team where he first made his name, but he barely took the court. Unavailable since December, Covington appeared in only 26 minutes for the team and has slowed down across the last four seasons, which this latest knee injury will not help. For the minimum salary, a third reunion makes sense, but the days of the eight-figure annual contracts are over.

2024-25 SALARY SITUATION

Players rostered: 4, including one team option

Two-way players: None

Guaranteed salaries: $51,415,938

Non-guaranteed salaries: $11,811,827

Total salary: $63,227,765

Projected 2024/25 salary cap amount: $141,000,000

Maximum salary cap space: Approximately $64 million

Realistic salary cap space: Approximately $44 million

Projected 2024/25 luxury tax threshold: $171,345,000

Luxury tax space: Plentiful

Projected 2024/25 first apron threshold: $178,655,000

First apron space: Plentiful

Projected 2024/25 second apron threshold: $189,486,000

Second apron space: Extremely plentiful

Projected 2024/25 room exception: $8,006,000

Spending options, in the unlikely event they opt not to use cap space:

Non-taxpayer Mid-Level Exception, $12,859,000 (projected)

Bi-Annual Exception, $4,681,000 (projected)

James Harden trade exception – $6,831,413 (expires October 30 2024)

Danuel House Jr trade exception – $4,310,250 (expires February 10 2025)

Patrick Beverley trade exception – $2,019,706 (expires February 10 2025)

Jaden Springer trade exception – $2,226,240 (expires February 10 2025)

Furkan Korkmaz trade exception – $5,370,370 (expires February 10 2025)

2024-25 salary: $7,723,000 (unguaranteed)

Remaining salary guaranteed: None

2024-25 salary is fully unguaranteed with no guarantee date.

2025-26 salary of $8,109,150 is also fully unguaranteed with no guarantee date.

