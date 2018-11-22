Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods' $9m showdown fails to impress fellow pros

Phil Mickelson (left) will go head-to-head with Tiger Woods for the $9 million prize pot on Friday - Getty Images North America

Phil Mickelson defended Friday’s $9 million (£7 million) winner-takes-all showdown with Tiger Woods, as fellow pros questioned whether it had value to the game.

The 18-hole encounter, billed as “The Match”, takes place at the Shadow Creek course in Las Vegas, where the public will not be admitted. The match is on pay-per-view in the United States but Sky Sports are showing it in the UK.

Publicity photos of Mickelson and Woods posing behind tables overflowing with wads of dollars, provoked fury on social media. Eddie Pepperell, the world No 38, delivered a withering critique on Twitter: “This is everything golf shouldn’t be doing right now.” The Englishman added: “One man earning $9m isn’t attractive. This putrid attempt at attention will turn out to be futile for everyone. Pathetic.”

Other golfers, including American Peter Uilhein, stuck up for Mickelson and Woods, although Pepperell, while being the most vociferous, is not the only member of the locker room who has queried the sagacity of the venture, involving, Woods, who at 42 sits second on the Forbes list of the highest-paid global athletes of all-time with estimated earnings of $1.7bn, and Mickelson, who at 48 is sixth with $815m.

Both Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas were unequivocal in revealing they would not be subscribing – with the former saying “maybe 15 years it would have been interesting” – while Sir Nick Faldo, after also seeing the controversial image, expressed his “confusion”. “For all the 14 years of my [US] TV career it’s been so heavily frowned upon to mention prize money...now this?!” Faldo said.

The picture of Woods, Mickelson and a huge pile of US dollars did not impress some within the game

Another all-time great in Gary Player poured cynicism on the claim that this money-grab will spread golf to a new audience, as the sport tries to bounce back after falling participation levels. “Frankly, I don’t think Tiger v Phil is either relevant or cause-related at all,” the nine-time major-winner said. “What a lost opportunity.”

Mickelson, however, was unrepentant. “[The prize] had to be so high because that creates an uncomfortable environment for us and creates pressure,” he said.

What has not helped in quelling the furore is how much of the prize, if any, will be donated to charity.

It is understood that the sidebets struck by the duo – and Mickelson has already wagered $200,000 that he will birdie the first hole – will be given to good causes, but neither camp has announced whether any of the $9m will be contributed. With opposition rising, that could be the wise way out.