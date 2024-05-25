PGA Tour star Grayson Murray dead at 30

FORT WORTH, Texas — Grayson Murray, a two-time PGA Tour winner who battled alcohol issues and depression, has died, according to PGA Tour officials.

Murray, who played part of the first round in this week’s Charles Schwab Challenge, withdrew from the event after 16 holes. He attended Wake Forest University, East Carolina University, and Arizona State University, and later won the 2017 Barbasol Championship and the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii.

After capturing three straight IMG Junior World titles starting in 2006, he became the second youngest player to make the cut at a Korn Ferry Tour event when he did so at the age of 16. He also played in the 2013 U.S. Open at Merion as an amateur.

Murray showed great promise on the course, winning the 2017 Barbasol despite drinking during tournament week and admitting inn January that he played three days hungover when he won.

“Best thing and worst thing that ever happened to me was winning my rookie year,” he said. “I think the alcohol brought a side out of me that wasn’t me. It was kind of the monster in me in a way.”

But the early success proved to be short-lived. He struggled to make cuts and conceded he was jealous of the players he grew up competing against, who were having greater success. Along the way, he had a Twitter spat with a fellow player, suffered a scooter accident in 2022 in Bermuda, and threatened to quit on multiple occasions. Murray also dealt with anxiety and depression, and said there were days he didn’t want to get out of bed.

“I just thought I was a failure,” he said. “I thought I had a lot of talent that was just a waste of talent.”

It appeared his life turned around, however, as Murray had gotten sober in 2023.

“It was by choice,” he said. “It was time.”

He regained exempt status on the PGA Tour after winning twice on the Korn Ferry Tour last year and set out to treat his return to the big leagues as a new beginning.

A native of Raleigh, North Carolina, Murray said he was treating the 2024 season as if it was his rookie year all over again.

“I was young and thought I was invincible. Wasn’t doing the correct stuff off the course to really give myself the best chance to succeed out here,” he said. “My scooter accident in Bermuda was really a low point in my life. You know, I’ve obviously been vocal about the alcohol use in the past. I’m over eight months sober now. I have a beautiful fiancée that I love so much and who is so supportive of me, and my parents are so supportive of me.”

Murray had made waves via social media in 2021 when he revealed his struggles with Tour life that he said had led him to become an alcoholic. Murray claimed he was on probation with the PGA Tour after he got drunk in a Hawaii hotel bar despite causing “no scene whatsoever.” He also expressed disappointment that the Tour didn’t help him deal with his alcohol problem.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek