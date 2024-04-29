Advertisement

PGA Tour purse, prize money payouts for 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson in Texas

Adam Woodard
·2 min read

The PGA Tour is back in the Longhorn State this week with the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, outside of Dallas.

Jason Day will look to defend his title against a field that features 2021 and 2022 champion K.H. Lee as well as Jordan Spieth, the 2022 runner-up. The top 65 players and ties after 36 holes will make the weekend cut and compete for the $9.5 million purse, where $1.71 million will go to the eventual winner.

Here’s a breakdown of the purse and prize money payouts for the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

CJ Cup Byron Nelson prize money payouts

Position

Earnings

1

$1,710,000

2

$1,035,500

3

$655,500

4

$465,500

5

$389,500

6

$344,375

7

$320,625

8

$296,875

9

$277,875

10

$258,875

11

$239,875

12

$220,875

13

$201,875

14

$182,875

15

$173,375

16

$163,875

17

$154,375

18

$144,875

19

$135,375

20

$125,875

21

$116,375

22

$106,875

23

$99,275

24

$91,675

25

$84,075

26

$76,475

27

$73,625

28

$70,775

29

$67,925

30

$65,075

31

$62,225

32

$59,375

33

$56,525

34

$54,150

35

$51,775

36

$49,400

37

$47,025

38

$45,125

39

$43,225

40

$41,325

41

$39,425

42

$37,525

43

$35,625

44

$33,725

45

$31,825

46

$29,925

47

$28,025

48

$26,505

49

$25,175

50

$24,415

51

$23,845

52

$23,275

53

$22,895

54

$22,515

55

$22,325

56

$22,135

57

$21,945

58

$21,755

59

$21,565

60

$21,375

61

$21,185

62

$20,995

63

$20,805

64

$20,615

65

$20,425

Total

$9,500,000

66

$20,235

67

$20,045

68

$19,855

69

$19,665

70

$19,475

71

$19,285

72

$19,095

73

$18,905

74

$18,715

75

$18,525

76

$18,335

77

$18,145

78

$17,955

79

$17,765

80

$17,575

81

$17,385

82

$17,195

83

$17,005

84

$16,815

85

$16,625

86

$16,435

87

$16,245

88

$16,055

89

$15,865

90

$15,675

Source: PGA Tour

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek