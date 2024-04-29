PGA Tour purse, prize money payouts for 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson in Texas

The PGA Tour is back in the Longhorn State this week with the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, outside of Dallas.

Jason Day will look to defend his title against a field that features 2021 and 2022 champion K.H. Lee as well as Jordan Spieth, the 2022 runner-up. The top 65 players and ties after 36 holes will make the weekend cut and compete for the $9.5 million purse, where $1.71 million will go to the eventual winner.

Here’s a breakdown of the purse and prize money payouts for the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

CJ Cup Byron Nelson prize money payouts

Position Earnings 1 $1,710,000 2 $1,035,500 3 $655,500 4 $465,500 5 $389,500 6 $344,375 7 $320,625 8 $296,875 9 $277,875 10 $258,875 11 $239,875 12 $220,875 13 $201,875 14 $182,875 15 $173,375 16 $163,875 17 $154,375 18 $144,875 19 $135,375 20 $125,875 21 $116,375 22 $106,875 23 $99,275 24 $91,675 25 $84,075 26 $76,475 27 $73,625 28 $70,775 29 $67,925 30 $65,075 31 $62,225 32 $59,375 33 $56,525 34 $54,150 35 $51,775 36 $49,400 37 $47,025 38 $45,125 39 $43,225 40 $41,325 41 $39,425 42 $37,525 43 $35,625 44 $33,725 45 $31,825 46 $29,925 47 $28,025 48 $26,505 49 $25,175 50 $24,415 51 $23,845 52 $23,275 53 $22,895 54 $22,515 55 $22,325 56 $22,135 57 $21,945 58 $21,755 59 $21,565 60 $21,375 61 $21,185 62 $20,995 63 $20,805 64 $20,615 65 $20,425 Total $9,500,000 66 $20,235 67 $20,045 68 $19,855 69 $19,665 70 $19,475 71 $19,285 72 $19,095 73 $18,905 74 $18,715 75 $18,525 76 $18,335 77 $18,145 78 $17,955 79 $17,765 80 $17,575 81 $17,385 82 $17,195 83 $17,005 84 $16,815 85 $16,625 86 $16,435 87 $16,245 88 $16,055 89 $15,865 90 $15,675 Total $9,500,000.00

Source: PGA Tour

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek