PGA Tour purse, prize money payouts for 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson in Texas
The PGA Tour is back in the Longhorn State this week with the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, outside of Dallas.
Jason Day will look to defend his title against a field that features 2021 and 2022 champion K.H. Lee as well as Jordan Spieth, the 2022 runner-up. The top 65 players and ties after 36 holes will make the weekend cut and compete for the $9.5 million purse, where $1.71 million will go to the eventual winner.
Here’s a breakdown of the purse and prize money payouts for the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson.
CJ Cup Byron Nelson prize money payouts
Position
Earnings
1
$1,710,000
2
$1,035,500
3
$655,500
4
$465,500
5
$389,500
6
$344,375
7
$320,625
8
$296,875
9
$277,875
10
$258,875
11
$239,875
12
$220,875
13
$201,875
14
$182,875
15
$173,375
16
$163,875
17
$154,375
18
$144,875
19
$135,375
20
$125,875
21
$116,375
22
$106,875
23
$99,275
24
$91,675
25
$84,075
26
$76,475
27
$73,625
28
$70,775
29
$67,925
30
$65,075
31
$62,225
32
$59,375
33
$56,525
34
$54,150
35
$51,775
36
$49,400
37
$47,025
38
$45,125
39
$43,225
40
$41,325
41
$39,425
42
$37,525
43
$35,625
44
$33,725
45
$31,825
46
$29,925
47
$28,025
48
$26,505
49
$25,175
50
$24,415
51
$23,845
52
$23,275
53
$22,895
54
$22,515
55
$22,325
56
$22,135
57
$21,945
58
$21,755
59
$21,565
60
$21,375
61
$21,185
62
$20,995
63
$20,805
64
$20,615
65
$20,425
Total
$9,500,000
66
$20,235
67
$20,045
68
$19,855
69
$19,665
70
$19,475
71
$19,285
72
$19,095
73
$18,905
74
$18,715
75
$18,525
76
$18,335
77
$18,145
78
$17,955
79
$17,765
80
$17,575
81
$17,385
82
$17,195
83
$17,005
84
$16,815
85
$16,625
86
$16,435
87
$16,245
88
$16,055
89
$15,865
90
$15,675
Total
$9,500,000.00
Source: PGA Tour