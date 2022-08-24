LIV Golf's Greg Norman taunts PGA Tour after $100m prize money injection - SHUTTERSTOCK

LIV Golf has taunted the PGA Tour after the US circuit responded to the threat of the Saudi rebel series by injecting another $100million into player rewards and awarding the pros 'guaranteed money' - two charges frequently levelled at Greg Norman's enterprise since its game-changing launch two months ago.

Jay Monahan, the PGA Tour commissioner, was unashamed on Wednesday when announcing that he is seemingly emulating the LIV blueprint, the breakaway league with its eye-watering bonuses and huge figures upfront.

And after Greg Norman, the LIV chief executive, sniped in a social media post that Monahan had "stolen my homework" an official statement was similarly scathing.

“LIV Golf is clearly the best thing that’s ever happened to help the careers of professional golfers,” it said.

To be fair, Monahan had little choice but to go full reverse ferret after a crisis meeting of leading players last week, spearheaded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, concluded that to arrest the existential danger, the Tour must utilise its cash reserves to ensure the top golfers face each other more often - and dramatically raise their recompense for doing so.

Monahan only received the proposals on Thursday but has acted with remarkable haste in his overhaul, promising an extra four ‘elevated events’ with prize funds of “at least $20million” to the previous announcement of eight.

He has also doubled the controversial ‘Player Impact Program” to $100 million for the 20 golfers who most resonate with fans.

This was a hugely significant day with the likes of McIlroy pledging to compete in all 12 tournaments alongside the majors, the Players Championship and three further our events of their choice.

There will also be a guaranteed minimum of $500,000 for every player who completes at least 15 tournaments in a year - regardless of his results.

Having already announced in June the hiking of eight tournaments to the $20million mark - LIV events offer $25million - this latest boost takes the additional yearly amount committed on Tour to around $200 million.

That response - pledged by Monahan in two months - is staggering but considering the impending LIV announcements, is also undoubtedly necessary to try to stem the flood.

Telegraph Sport exclusively revealed earlier this month that Open champion Cameron Smith is among those who will be unveiled on Monday - the day after the PGA Tour’s season-ending Tour Championship concludes - in a deal worth more than $100 million.

PGA Tour hit back at LIV rebels with $100m prize overhaul - SHUTTERSTOCK

That defection has raised tensions in the locker room, with McIlroy admitting that he rang the Australian two days later. “Firstly, I wanted to congratulate him,” McIlroy said after coming third at St Andrews. “Guys that are thinking one way or another, honestly I don't care if they leave or not - it's not going to make a difference to me.

“But I would at least like people to make a decision that is completely informed and basically know this is what's coming down the pipeline. This is what you may be leaving behind.”

Smith jumping ship and the rumours of others lined on the jetty led to Woods’s arrival last week at the BMW Championship in Delaware for emergency talks with fellow players.

Monahan described the ensuing commitment of the superstars to play 20 events - five more than the former minimum - as “unprecedented” and stressed that there would be no immediate route back for those players who have already taken the Saudi shilling, in the Kingdom's $2billion revolution.

Asked if he would consider dropping suspensions, Monahan said: “No, they've joined the LIV Golf Series and they've made that commitment. Every player has a choice. They’ve sued us.”

In a further tempter to the lesser players, Monahan outlined a $5,000 stipend for travel and tournament-related expenses for players with minor status who miss the cut.

McIlroy also confirmed details of his joint venture with Woods, which will see six, three-man teams compete in a “high-tech golf league” on 15 Monday evenings, starting in January 2024. The 18-hole contests will take just two hours to complete. A gimmick, an irrelevance, but lucrative and totally in keeping with the narrative.