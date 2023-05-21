PGA Championship payout: From Brooks Koepka to Michael Block, who earned what

Brooks Koepka won his third PGA Championship on Sunday, claiming the 105th edition at Oak Hill Country Club.

With his triumph, Koepka claimed $3.15 million. He did not receive any FedExCup points, because he is no longer a PGA Tour member, having joined the LIV Golf league. The payout is actually less than what he has earned in each of his two individual LIV victories, where he claimed $4 million for each one.

Meanwhile, PGA club professional Michael Block earned more than $288,000 for his tie for 15th. His previous biggest paycheck in a tournament was $75,000 for winning the 2014 PGA Professional Championship.

Here are the full purse and FedExCup breakdowns for those who made the cut in Pittsford, New York.

Finish

Player

FedEx

Earnings ($)

1

Brooks Koepka

-

3,150,000.00

T2

Viktor Hovland

270.00

1,540,000.00

T2

Scottie Scheffler

270.00

1,540,000.00

T4

Cam Davis

126.66

720,000.00

T4

Bryson DeChambeau

-

720,000.00

T4

Kurt Kitayama

126.66

720,000.00

T7

Rory McIlroy

97.00

555,000.00

T7

Sepp Straka

97.00

555,000.00

T9

Patrick Cantlay

82.33

465,000.00

T9

Justin Rose

82.33

465,000.00

T9

Cameron Smith

-

465,000.00

T12

Corey Conners

68.00

365,000.00

T12

Shane Lowry

68.00

365,000.00

T12

Victor Perez

-

365,000.00

T15

Michael Block

-

288,333.33

T15

Eric Cole

59.00

288,333.33

T15

Tyrrell Hatton

59.00

288,333.33

T18

Tommy Fleetwood

50.84

214,400.00

T18

Min Woo Lee

-

214,400.00

T18

Mito Pereira

50.84

214,400.00

T18

Patrick Reed

-

214,400.00

T18

Xander Schauffele

50.84

214,400.00

T23

Ryan Fox

-

165,000.00

T23

Matt NeSmith

42.12

165,000.00

T23

Alex Smalley

42.12

165,000.00

T26

Hayden Buckley

36.83

135,000.00

T26

Collin Morikawa

36.83

135,000.00

T26

Justin Suh

36.83

135,000.00

T29

Keegan Bradley

25.70

90,136.36

T29

Chris Kirk

25.70

90,136.36

T29

K.H. Lee

25.70

90,136.36

T29

Hideki Matsuyama

25.70

90,136.36

T29

Denny McCarthy

25.70

90,136.36

T29

Taylor Pendrith

25.70

90,136.36

T29

Patrick Rodgers

25.70

90,136.36

T29

Adam Scott

25.70

90,136.36

T29

Jordan Spieth

25.70

90,136.36

T29

Callum Tarren

25.70

90,136.36

T29

Harold Varner III

-

90,136.36

T40

Thomas Detry

13.60

46,900.00

T40

Adam Hadwin

13.60

46,900.00

T40

Lucas Herbert

13.60

46,900.00

T40

Beau Hossler

13.60

46,900.00

T40

Adrian Meronk

-

46,900.00

T40

Thomas Pieters

-

46,900.00

T40

J.T. Poston

13.60

46,900.00

T40

Chez Reavie

13.60

46,900.00

T40

Adam Svensson

13.60

46,900.00

T40

Sahith Theegala

13.60

46,900.00

T50

Padraig Harrington

8.78

37,625.00

T50

Nicolai Hojgaard

-

37,625.00

T50

Stephan Jaeger

8.78

37,625.00

T50

Jon Rahm

8.78

37,625.00

54

Dean Burmester

-

36,000.00

T55

Lee Hodges

6.57

35,000.00

T55

Max Homa

6.57

35,000.00

T55

Dustin Johnson

-

35,000.00

T58

Tom Hoge

5.78

33,250.00

T58

Zach Johnson

5.78

33,250.00

T58

Phil Mickelson

-

33,250.00

T58

Keith Mitchell

5.78

33,250.00

T62

Rikuya Hoshino

-

31,500.00

T62

Sihwan Kim

-

31,500.00

T62

Thriston Lawrence

-

31,500.00

T65

Pablo Larrazabal

-

29,750.00

T65

Taylor Montgomery

4.19

29,750.00

T65

Justin Thomas

4.19

29,750.00

T65

Matt Wallace

4.19

29,750.00

T69

Joel Dahmen

3.43

28,000.00

T69

Yannik Paul

-

28,000.00

T69

Ben Taylor

3.43

28,000.00

T72

Tony Finau

3.06

26,500.00

T72

Taylor Moore

3.06

26,500.00

T72

Sam Stevens

3.06

26,500.00

75

Mark Hubbard

2.83

25,500.00

76

Kazuki Higa

-

25,000.00