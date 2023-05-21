PGA Championship payout: From Brooks Koepka to Michael Block, who earned what
Brooks Koepka won his third PGA Championship on Sunday, claiming the 105th edition at Oak Hill Country Club.
With his triumph, Koepka claimed $3.15 million. He did not receive any FedExCup points, because he is no longer a PGA Tour member, having joined the LIV Golf league. The payout is actually less than what he has earned in each of his two individual LIV victories, where he claimed $4 million for each one.
Meanwhile, PGA club professional Michael Block earned more than $288,000 for his tie for 15th. His previous biggest paycheck in a tournament was $75,000 for winning the 2014 PGA Professional Championship.
Here are the full purse and FedExCup breakdowns for those who made the cut in Pittsford, New York.
Finish
Player
FedEx
Earnings ($)
1
Brooks Koepka
-
3,150,000.00
T2
Viktor Hovland
270.00
1,540,000.00
T2
Scottie Scheffler
270.00
1,540,000.00
T4
126.66
720,000.00
T4
Bryson DeChambeau
-
720,000.00
T4
Kurt Kitayama
126.66
720,000.00
T7
Rory McIlroy
97.00
555,000.00
T7
Sepp Straka
97.00
555,000.00
T9
Patrick Cantlay
82.33
465,000.00
T9
Justin Rose
82.33
465,000.00
T9
Cameron Smith
-
465,000.00
T12
Corey Conners
68.00
365,000.00
T12
Shane Lowry
68.00
365,000.00
T12
Victor Perez
-
365,000.00
T15
Michael Block
-
288,333.33
T15
Eric Cole
59.00
288,333.33
T15
Tyrrell Hatton
59.00
288,333.33
T18
Tommy Fleetwood
50.84
214,400.00
T18
Min Woo Lee
-
214,400.00
T18
Mito Pereira
50.84
214,400.00
T18
Patrick Reed
-
214,400.00
T18
Xander Schauffele
50.84
214,400.00
T23
Ryan Fox
-
165,000.00
T23
Matt NeSmith
42.12
165,000.00
T23
Alex Smalley
42.12
165,000.00
T26
Hayden Buckley
36.83
135,000.00
T26
Collin Morikawa
36.83
135,000.00
T26
Justin Suh
36.83
135,000.00
T29
Keegan Bradley
25.70
90,136.36
T29
Chris Kirk
25.70
90,136.36
T29
K.H. Lee
25.70
90,136.36
T29
Hideki Matsuyama
25.70
90,136.36
T29
Denny McCarthy
25.70
90,136.36
T29
Taylor Pendrith
25.70
90,136.36
T29
Patrick Rodgers
25.70
90,136.36
T29
Adam Scott
25.70
90,136.36
T29
Jordan Spieth
25.70
90,136.36
T29
Callum Tarren
25.70
90,136.36
T29
Harold Varner III
-
90,136.36
T40
Thomas Detry
13.60
46,900.00
T40
Adam Hadwin
13.60
46,900.00
T40
Lucas Herbert
13.60
46,900.00
T40
Beau Hossler
13.60
46,900.00
T40
Adrian Meronk
-
46,900.00
T40
Thomas Pieters
-
46,900.00
T40
J.T. Poston
13.60
46,900.00
T40
Chez Reavie
13.60
46,900.00
T40
Adam Svensson
13.60
46,900.00
T40
Sahith Theegala
13.60
46,900.00
T50
Padraig Harrington
8.78
37,625.00
T50
Nicolai Hojgaard
-
37,625.00
T50
Stephan Jaeger
8.78
37,625.00
T50
Jon Rahm
8.78
37,625.00
54
Dean Burmester
-
36,000.00
T55
Lee Hodges
6.57
35,000.00
T55
Max Homa
6.57
35,000.00
T55
-
35,000.00
T58
Tom Hoge
5.78
33,250.00
T58
Zach Johnson
5.78
33,250.00
T58
Phil Mickelson
-
33,250.00
T58
Keith Mitchell
5.78
33,250.00
T62
Rikuya Hoshino
-
31,500.00
T62
Sihwan Kim
-
31,500.00
T62
Thriston Lawrence
-
31,500.00
T65
Pablo Larrazabal
-
29,750.00
T65
Taylor Montgomery
4.19
29,750.00
T65
Justin Thomas
4.19
29,750.00
T65
Matt Wallace
4.19
29,750.00
T69
Joel Dahmen
3.43
28,000.00
T69
Yannik Paul
-
28,000.00
T69
Ben Taylor
3.43
28,000.00
T72
Tony Finau
3.06
26,500.00
T72
Taylor Moore
3.06
26,500.00
T72
Sam Stevens
3.06
26,500.00
75
Mark Hubbard
2.83
25,500.00
76
Kazuki Higa
-
25,000.00