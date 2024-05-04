With PGA Championship defense on the horizon, Brooks Koepka leads by three at LIV Golf Singapore 2024

Brooks Koepka was open about his putting woes earlier this week: “I can’t find the hole at all, to be honest with you,” he added. “Something we’ve just been putting some work into, so trying to find some answers.”

Well, it looks like he’s figured something out as he leads by three with 18 holes to play at LIV Golf Singapore at Sentosa Golf Club.

He made three straight birdies on Nos. 4-6 and added four more on his back nine to sign for a 7-under 64 on the par-71 layout.

With the PGA Championship at Valhalla less than two weeks away, Koepka is rounding into form just in time for his title defense.

Thomas Pieters, Adrian Meronk, Abraham Ancer and Matthew Wolff are tied for second at 9 under.

On the team side, Smash GC holds a one-shot lead at 23 under over Ripper GC.

Brooks Koepka leads by three in his final start before his PGA Championship defense "I think the embarrassment of Augusta really kicked things into overdrive for me and really having to put my nose down and grind it out a little bit harder and having to look my team in the eye… pic.twitter.com/Boowl5VrfR — Patrick McDonald (@pmcdonaldCBS) May 4, 2024

