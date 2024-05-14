PGA Championship 2024: Weather forecast at Valhalla Golf Club

Not surprisingly, players will have to battle Mother Nature this week at the PGA Championship.

Thunderstorms are expected to roll into the Louisville, Kentucky, area on Tuesday and continue through Wednesday. There is also a strong possibility of thunderstorms on Friday at Valhalla Golf Club.

Here's a look at the weather forecast, per the PGA of America, as of Tuesday morning (editor's note: practice-round play was suspended briefly for 46 minutes Tuesday morning).

Tuesday: Scattered thunderstorms likely later in the morning and throughout the afternoon. Storms are not expected to be severe, but could produce gusty winds, small hail and heavy rainfall. Showers and storms will decrease in coverage during the evening.

Extended forecast: Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms across the day Wednesday before tapering off in the evening. Drier weather returns Thursday before another low-pressure system brings showers and thunderstorms back to the region Friday into Saturday morning with the potential for more heavy rainfall at times. Dry weather returns Saturday afternoon and continues into Sunday with warmer temperatures in the 80s.