PGA Championship 2024: How to watch, TV times and schedule
The men's second major of the year, the PGA Championship, takes place May 16-19 at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky.
Here's how you can watch round-by-round coverage and get highlights, interviews and analysis on "Live From the PGA Championship."
Monday:
7-9PM (Golf Channel/Peacock): Live From the PGA Championship
Tuesday:
9AM-5PM (Golf Channel/Peacock): Live From the PGA Championship
7-9PM (Golf Channel/Peacock): Live From the PGA Championship
Wednesday:
9AM-5PM (Golf Channel/Peacock): Live From the PGA Championship
7-9PM (Golf Channel/Peacock): Live From the PGA Championship
Thursday:
8AM-1PM (ESPN+): PGA Championship, Round 1
1-7PM (ESPN): PGA Championship, Round 1
7-9PM (Golf Channel/Peacock): Live From the PGA Championship
Friday:
8AM-1PM (ESPN+): PGA Championship, Round 2
1-7PM (ESPN): PGA Championship, Round 2
7-9PM (Golf Channel/Peacock): Live From the PGA Championship
Saturday:
8-10AM (ESPN+): PGA Championship, Round 3
10AM-1PM (ESPN): PGA Championship, Round 3
1-7PM (CBS): PGA Championship, Round 3
7-9PM (Golf Channel/Peacock): Live From the PGA Championship
Sunday:
8-10AM (ESPN+): PGA Championship, final round
10AM-1PM (ESPN): PGA Championship, final round
1-7PM (CBS): PGA Championship, final round
7-9PM (Golf Channel/Peacock): Live From the PGA Championship