PFT's 2023 NFL season predictions

ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

Josh Alper

AFC

1. Bengals; 2. Chiefs; 3. Jets; 4. Titans; 5. Ravens ; 6. Jets ; 7. Steelers.

Wild card: Chiefs over Steelers, Jets over Dolphins, Ravens over Titans.

Divisional: Bengals over Jets, Ravens over Chiefs.

Conference championship: Bengals over Ravens.

NFC

1. Cowboys; 2. 49ers ; 3. Lions ; 4. Saints; 5. Eagles; 6. Falcons; 7. Packers.

Wild card: 49ers over Packers, Lions over Falcons, Eagles over Saints.

Divisional: Cowboys over Eagles; 49ers over Lions.

Conference championship: Cowboys over 49ers.

Super Bowl: Bengals over Cowboys.

Michael David Smith

AFC

1. Chiefs; 2. Bengals; 3. Bills; 4. Jaguars; 5. Ravens; 6. Jets; 7. Chargers.

Wild card: Bengals over Chargers, Jets over Bills, Ravens over Jaguars.

Divisional: Chiefs over Jets, Bengals over Ravens.

Conference championship: Chiefs over Bengals.

NFC

1. Eagles; 2. Lions; 3. 49ers; 4. Falcons; 5. Cowboys; 6. Seahawks; 7. Vikings.

Wild card: Lions over Vikings, 49ers over Seahawks, Cowboys over Falcons.

Divisional: Eagles over Cowboys; Lions over 49ers.

Conference championship: Lions over Eagles.

Super Bowl: Chiefs over Lions.

Myles Simmons

AFC

1. Bengals; 2. Chiefs; 3. Jets; 4. Jaguars; 5. Dolphins; 6. Steelers; 7. Browns.

Wild card: Chiefs over Browns, Steelers over Jets, Jaguars over Dolphins.

Divisional: Bengals over Steelers, Chiefs over Jaguars.

Conference championship: Chiefs over Bengals.

NFC

1. 49ers; 2. Cowboys; 3. Lions; 4. Saints; 5. Eagles; 6. Vikings; 7. Seahawks.

Wild card: Cowboys over Seahawks, Lions over Vikings, Eagles over Saints.

Divisional: Eagles over 49ers, Cowboys over Lions.

Conference championship: Cowboys over Eagles.

Super Bowl: Chiefs over Cowboys.

Charean Williams

AFC

1. Chiefs; 2. Bengals; 3. Jaguars; 4. Dolphins; 5. Steelers; 6. Jets; 7. Bills.

Wild card: Bengals over Bills, Jets over Jaguars, Dolphins over Steelers.

Divisional: Jets over Chiefs, Bengals over Dolphins.

Conference championship: Bengals over Jets.

NFC

1. Eagles; 2. 49ers; 3. Lions; 4. Saints; 5. Cowboys; 6. Seahawks; 7. Giants.

Wild card: 49ers over Giants, Lions over Seahawks, Saints over Cowboys.

Divisional: Eagles over Saints; Lions over 49ers.

Conference championship: Eagles over Lions.

Super Bowl: Bengals over Eagles.

Mike Florio

AFC

