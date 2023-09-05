PFT's 2023 NFL season predictions
Josh Alper
AFC
1. Bengals; 2. Chiefs; 3. Jets; 4. Titans; 5. Ravens ; 6. Jets ; 7. Steelers.
Wild card: Chiefs over Steelers, Jets over Dolphins, Ravens over Titans.
Divisional: Bengals over Jets, Ravens over Chiefs.
Conference championship: Bengals over Ravens.
NFC
1. Cowboys; 2. 49ers ; 3. Lions ; 4. Saints; 5. Eagles; 6. Falcons; 7. Packers.
Wild card: 49ers over Packers, Lions over Falcons, Eagles over Saints.
Divisional: Cowboys over Eagles; 49ers over Lions.
Conference championship: Cowboys over 49ers.
Super Bowl: Bengals over Cowboys.
Michael David Smith
AFC
1. Chiefs; 2. Bengals; 3. Bills; 4. Jaguars; 5. Ravens; 6. Jets; 7. Chargers.
Wild card: Bengals over Chargers, Jets over Bills, Ravens over Jaguars.
Divisional: Chiefs over Jets, Bengals over Ravens.
Conference championship: Chiefs over Bengals.
NFC
1. Eagles; 2. Lions; 3. 49ers; 4. Falcons; 5. Cowboys; 6. Seahawks; 7. Vikings.
Wild card: Lions over Vikings, 49ers over Seahawks, Cowboys over Falcons.
Divisional: Eagles over Cowboys; Lions over 49ers.
Conference championship: Lions over Eagles.
Super Bowl: Chiefs over Lions.
Myles Simmons
AFC
1. Bengals; 2. Chiefs; 3. Jets; 4. Jaguars; 5. Dolphins; 6. Steelers; 7. Browns.
Wild card: Chiefs over Browns, Steelers over Jets, Jaguars over Dolphins.
Divisional: Bengals over Steelers, Chiefs over Jaguars.
Conference championship: Chiefs over Bengals.
NFC
1. 49ers; 2. Cowboys; 3. Lions; 4. Saints; 5. Eagles; 6. Vikings; 7. Seahawks.
Wild card: Cowboys over Seahawks, Lions over Vikings, Eagles over Saints.
Divisional: Eagles over 49ers, Cowboys over Lions.
Conference championship: Cowboys over Eagles.
Super Bowl: Chiefs over Cowboys.
Charean Williams
AFC
1. Chiefs; 2. Bengals; 3. Jaguars; 4. Dolphins; 5. Steelers; 6. Jets; 7. Bills.
Wild card: Bengals over Bills, Jets over Jaguars, Dolphins over Steelers.
Divisional: Jets over Chiefs, Bengals over Dolphins.
Conference championship: Bengals over Jets.
NFC
1. Eagles; 2. 49ers; 3. Lions; 4. Saints; 5. Cowboys; 6. Seahawks; 7. Giants.
Wild card: 49ers over Giants, Lions over Seahawks, Saints over Cowboys.
Divisional: Eagles over Saints; Lions over 49ers.
Conference championship: Eagles over Lions.
Super Bowl: Bengals over Eagles.
