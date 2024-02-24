PFL vs. Bellator: Champions live and official results

PFL vs. Bellator: Champions takes place Saturday and MMA Junkie has you covered with live and official results throughout the entire card.

The event features PFL fighters vs. Bellator fighters at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The main card airs live on pay-per-view at 3 p.m. ET following prelims on ESPN+ at noon ET.

Champions of both promotions will clash in the main and co-main bouts. The main event is a heavyweight bout between PFL’s Renan Ferreira and Bellator’s Ryan Bader. Middleweights battle in the co-feature as PFL’s Impa Kasanganay takes on Bellator’s Johnny Eblen.

The 11-fight event features several notable names including Yoel Romero, A.J. McKee, Aaron Pico, Claressa Shields, and the pro debut of Muhammad Ali’s grandson Biaggio Ali Walsh.

Check out the official results, details and highlight clips from each bout below.

Full PFL vs. Bellator: Champions results

MAIN CARD (pay-per-view, 3 p.m. ET)

Renan Ferreira vs. Ryan Bader

Impa Kasanganay vs. Johnny Eblen

Ray Cooper III vs. Jason Jackson

Bruno Cappelozza vs. Vadim Nemkov

Thiago Santos vs. Yoel Romero

Clay Collard vs. A.J. McKee

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, noon ET)

Henry Corrales vs. Aaron Pico

Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Emmanuel Palacio

Claressa Shields vs. Kelsey De Santis

Abdullah Al-Qahtani vs. Edukondala Rao

Malik Basahel vs. Vinicius Pereira*

* Amateur bout

Malik Basahel vs. Vinicius Pereira

Records: Malik Basahel (17-2-1) vs. Vinicius Pereira (5-0)

Division: Catchweight (129 lbs.)

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Result:

Abdullah Al-Qahtani vs. Edukondala Rao

Records: Abdullah Al-Qahtani (7-1), Edukondala Rao (4-1)

Division: Featherweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Result:

Claressa Shields vs. Kelsey DeSantis

Records: Claressa Shields (1-1), Kelsey DeSantis (1-2)

Division: Super lightweight (165 pounds)

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Result:

Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Emmanuel Palacio

Records: Biaggio Ali Walsh (0-0), Emmanuel Palacio (1-0)

Division: Lightweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Result:

Henry Corrales vs. Aaron Pico

Records: Henry Corrales (21-7), Aaron Pico (12-4)

Division: Lightweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Result:

Clay Collard vs. A.J. McKee

Records: Clay Collard (24-11), A.J. McKee (21-1)

Division: Lightweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Result:

Thiago Santos vs. Yoel Romero

Records: Thiago Santos (22-11), Yoel Romero (15-7)

Division: Light Heavyweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Result:

Bruno Cappelozza vs. Vadim Nemkov

Records: Bruno Cappelozza (16-6), Vadim Nemkov (17-2)

Division: Heavyweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Result:

Ray Cooper III vs. Jason Jackson

Records: Ray Cooper III (25-9-1), Jason Jackson (17-4)

Division: Catchweight (182 lbs.)

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Result:

Impa Kasanganay vs. Johnny Eblen

Records: Impa Kasanganay (15-3), Johnny Eblen (14-0)

Division: Middleweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Result:

Renan Ferreira vs. Ryan Bader

Records: Renan Ferreira (12-3), Ryan Bader (30-7)

Division: Heavyweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Result:

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie