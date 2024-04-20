PFL signs top prospect Paul Hughes, says promotion president

One of the hottest rising prospects in MMA can now call a major promotion home.

PFL has signed Paul Hughes, its president Ray Sefo told reporters including MMA Junkie on Friday following 2024 PFL 3 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

Hughes, 26, was one of the faces of Cage Warriors in recent years and is pegged by many to be the next big star out of Europe. He formerly held the promotion’s featherweight title but vacated and moved to lightweight in 2023 where he has gone 2-0.

Following his TKO win at Cage Warriors 170 in April, Hughes announced his free agency and intention to sign with a major promotion.

Out of 11 professional victories, Hughes has five knockouts and three submissions.

A promotional debut date has not yet been revealed for Hughes.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for 2024 PFL 3.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie