PFL 3 Livestream: How to Watch Tonight’s Mixed Martial Arts Event Online

Some of the best MMA fighters in the world are in Chicago, Illinois this weekend for PFL 3 (Professional Fighters League). For the third event of the 2024 regular season, the main card pits Russian fighters Andrey “The Spartan” Koreshkov (27-4) vs. Magomed “Prince” Umalatov (14-0) in a welterweight bout.

In the co-main event, you’ll find British fighter Brendan Loughnane (26-5) vs. Portuguese fighter Pedro Carvalho (13-8) in a featherweight matchup. Want to watch PFL 3 online? Here’s what you need to know.

When Is PFL 3? Date, Time

PFL 3: Koreshkov vs. Umalatov takes place tonight, Friday, April 19 from Wintrust Arena in Chicago. Prelims start at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, with the main card starting at 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT.

Tickets to PFL 3 are still available, as of this writing, on VividSeats.com. Use our exclusive promo code VAR2024 to save $20 off your purchase at Vivid Seats. You can also find PFL Chicago tickets on Stubhub.com.

PFL 3 Livestream: How to Watch PFL Online

Want to watch PFL 3 live online? Grab an ESPN+ subscription here for $10.99/month, which will get you instant access to the livestream for PFL 3 online. Unlike pay-per-view events, PFL is available to stream online free for ESPN+ subscribers.

An ESPN+ subscription lets you stream all PFL events for free, from your smart TV, laptop, tablet or smartphone. You can get ESPN+ for $10.99/month and you’ll also have access to PFL 4 in June.

Here’s an even better value: you can grab the Disney Trio Bundle deal here, which gets you ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu starting at $14.99/month. The deal saves you almost 40% off versus signing up for each streamer individually.

Outside of the U.S.? You can also watch PFL 3 with a VPN, if you’re not in the U.S. You can sign-up for ExpressVPN here starting at just $6.67/Month for 12 months and set your location to the U.S. You’ll then be able to watch PFL 3 on ESPN+ from anywhere in the world.

Check out the full card below, and stream PFL 3 on ESPN+ here.

Main Card, 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT

Welterweight: Andrey Koreshkov vs. Magomed Umalatov — Main Event

Featherweight: Brendan Loughnane vs. Pedro Carvalho — Co-Main Event

Welterweight: Logan Storley vs. Shamil Musaev

Featherweight: Gabriel Braga vs. Justin Gonzales

Welterweight: Goiti Yamauchi vs. Neiman Gracie

Featherweight: Bubba Jenkins vs. Kai Kamaka III

Prelims, 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

FeatherHeavyweight/Bantamweight: Adam Borics vs. Enrique Barzola

Featherweight: Timur Khizriev vs. Brett Johns

Middleweight: Laureano Staropoli vs. Murad Ramazanov

Lightweight/Welterweight: Don Madge vs. Brennan Ward

Featherweight: Tyler Diamond vs. Otto Rodrigues

Welterweight: Romain Debienne vs. Thad Jean

Stream the livestream feed of PFL 3 online via ESPN+.

