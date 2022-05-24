PFF ranks Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson among top 25 WRs in NFL

The Los Angeles Rams are regarded as a team that possesses one of the best wide receiver rooms in the NFL and it’s clear that PFF agrees with that sentiment. In their offseason wide receiver rankings, Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson both were listed in the top 25 (the entire list can be viewed here).

Following a historic season where he hauled in 145 receptions for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns, Kupp was ranked as the No. 2 receiver in the NFL on PFF’s list, only behind Davante Adams of the Las Vegas Raiders. Adams has been far more consistent in his career and hasn’t missed as much time due to injuries, so it’s understandable for him to be ahead of Kupp in the elite tier.

After inking a deal with the Rams this offseason, Robinson is listed at No. 17 in a tier that includes veterans who are eyeing a bounce-back campaign in 2022. Robinson had a dismal season in 2021 with the Chicago Bears, recording a career-worst 38 receptions, 410 yards, and one touchdown in 12 games.

Despite his forgettable numbers from a season ago, Robinson is going to play an integral role in Sean McVay’s offense alongside Kupp, Van Jefferson, and potentially Odell Beckham Jr. if he re-signs. Beckham was also able to crack PFF’s list, being slotted in at No. 21 after reviving his career with the Rams in 2021.

Beckham is recovering from a torn ACL in the Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals and remains unsigned this offseason. Los Angeles has expressed the desire to retain Beckham for the right price while the Pro Bowl wideout understandably wants to make sure he gets a contract that pays him what he’s worth.

There has been a ton of hype surrounding the offense of the Rams entering the 2022 season as Stafford will have a loaded group of weapons at his disposal. If Robinson can return to his Pro Bowl form in Los Angeles, the Rams could easily have the best wide receiver room in the NFL during the upcoming season.