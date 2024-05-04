PFF ranks best rookie of the year candidates

The future is always brightest, and for those who were a part of the 2024 NFL Draft class, the journey for rookie of the year starts now.

Pro Football Focus has started looking ahead to jow the season may play out for those in this rookie class. They already have early projections, even before rookie minicamps, and the leaders are interesting.

Regarding Offensive Rookie of the Year, PFF has four players listed as favorites. Sadly, none of them are J.J. McCarthy of the Vikings.

PFF has gone with the leader, division rival Caleb Williams, who was drafted first overall by the Chicago Bears. Others listed include Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers, and Jayden Daniels. The absence of J.J. McCarthy could be attributed to the fact that he may not even start the year for the Vikings. If he does, though, look for McCarthy to start producing strong numbers with the weapons around him.

On the defensive side of the ball, there is some Viking representation. PFF has Dallas Turner listed as the fourth-best player to win the Defensive Rookie of the Year award. They have listed Laiatu Latu, Jared Verse, and Quinyon Mitchell ahead of him.

