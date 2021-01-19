PFF: Packers had NFL’s best player at 4 different positions

In terms of elite talent executing at the highest levels, no team can compare to the Green Bay Packers in 2020.

According to the grades at Pro Football Focus, Matt LaFleur’s team had the NFL’s best player at four different positions, by far the most of any team this season.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, receiver Davante Adams, center Corey Linsley and cornerback Jaire Alexander all finished the 2020 season with the top overall grade at their respective positions.

All four were at or near the top of their positional rankings all season.

Rodgers, Adams and Linsley finished as AP first-team All-Pros, while Alexander was on the second-team.

Rodgers was the highest-graded offensive player at PFF in 2020 and tied with Aaron Donald for the best player overall, while Adams was fourth on offense, trailing only Travis Kelce and Derrick Henry behind Rodgers.

Alexander was the fourth-best defensive player in football, trailing only Donald, Khalil Mack and T.J. Watt.

Linsley finished as the sixth-highest graded offensive lineman overall. The gap in overall grades between him and the next-best center was almost 10 points.

According to PFF, the Packers are the first team since the site began grading players in 2006 to have the NFL’s top-rated receiver and cornerback in the same season.

The only team to have the highest-graded WR and CB since 2006: Green Bay Packers, 2020:

🔸 Davante Adams – 92.4

🔸 Jaire Alexander – 90.5 pic.twitter.com/04CkbhrPUS — PFF (@PFF) January 19, 2021

The Packers also had the second-highest graded offensive tackle (David Bakhtiari), second-highest graded safety (Adrian Amos) and sixth-highest graded running back (Aaron Jones).

The Packers and San Francisco 49ers were the only two teams with more than one top player at a position. The Packers had an NFL-high four, while the 49ers had two (Trent Williams, Fred Warner).

