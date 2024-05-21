PFF names John Michael Schmitz a potential breakout candidate for Giants

The New York Giants are perched on the precipice of success as they head into the 2024 season. General manager Joe Schoen is in the third year of his tenure and many believe the fruits of his labor are about to flourish.

There are a slew of players who could break out in a big way this season from linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux, tackle Evan Neal, and cornerbacks Deonte Banks and Cor’Dale Flott to wide receivers Malik Nabers, Wan’Dale Robinson and Jalin Hyatt.

In a recent rundown of possible breakout players among NFC teams this year, Pro Football Focus’ Bradley Locker believes second-year center John Michael Schmitz will be the Giants’ top breakout candidate.

NEW YORK GIANTS: C JOHN MICHAEL SCHMITZ There’s really nowhere to go but up for Schmitz after a thoroughly disappointing first season, in which he posted a 41.4 overall grade and a 26.9 pass-blocking grade as a rookie. If you’re looking for solace, his run-blocking grade was a bit better (51.3), and it’s worth noting that eight of his 30 pressures allowed came in Week 18.

Schmitz, a second-round pick out of Minnesota, started 13 games as a rookie last year missing four games in October with a shoulder injury. He was injured (along with tight end Daniel Bellinger) in the Giants’ Week 4 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in a poor attempt to execute the “tush push.”

