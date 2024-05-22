PFF lists Giants’ Malik Nabers among NFL’s top 32 wide receivers

The New York Giants selected LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers with the sixth overall pick in this year’s NFL draft. The dynamic Nabers — without even taking his first NFL snap — is already being considered one of the league’s top pass catchers.

In Pro Football Focus’ latest wide receiver rankings by analyst Sam Monson, Nabers comes in at No. 25.

The second rookie to appear on this list, Malik Nabers brings an exceptional explosive threat to the table. He is extremely fast, sudden as a route runner, and is a big play waiting to happen from the slot or out wide. He gives Daniel Jones the best receiver he has had to throw to thus far in the NFL.

Nabers was the second wide receiver selected in the draft behind Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr., who was taken fourth overall by Arizona. Harrison was ranked 21st on this list.

The other rookie on the list, Washington’s Rome Odunze — taken by Chicago at No. 9 — was listed at No. 29 by Monson.

Nabers not only gives the Giants a stud at the position, he enhances an eclectic group of wideouts which include veterans Darius Slayton and Allen Robinson along with young speedsters such as Wan’Dale Robinson and Jalin Hyatt.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire