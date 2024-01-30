How PFF graded Purdy, 49ers in NFC Championship win vs. Lions originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The 49ers' NFC Championship win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday was a tale of two halves, and San Francisco's PFF grades show both the good and the bad from the game.

After going into the locker room at halftime with a 24-7 deficit and sloppy play on both sides of the ball, the 49ers locked in for a dominant second half. Brock Purdy, who only completed seven of his 15 attempts for 93 yards and an interception in the first half, was lights out in the second, causing havoc for the Lions' defense with his legs as well as through the air.

The quarterback’s 72.4 overall grade for the game was a result of his second-half performance, completing 13 of his 16 attempts for 174 yards, one touchdown and a 132.8 passer rating. Purdy’s running ability also was game changer.

All three of Purdy’s scrambles for 52 total yards resulted in a first down, and 33 of his 48 rushing yards came after contact (minus-4 yards for two kneel downs). The Iowa State product’s only game with more total yards rushing in his NFL career came against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8, when he rushed for 57 total yards.

Purdy’s 10.0-yard average depth of target was his second-highest of the 2023 NFL season, with his career high coming in Week 15 against the Arizona Cardinals when he hit a whopping 13.5-yard average.

The 49ers quarterback was under pressure on 15 of his 36 dropbacks, or 41.7 percent -- seven of 15 in the first half and eight of 21 in the second half.

Here are more highlights from the 49ers' win on Sunday:

Offense

WR Deebo Samuel - 85.1

The wideout caught eight catches on nine targets for 89 yards, 62 of which came after the catch. Samuel forced six missed tackles receiving, tied for the most for any receiver in a game this season.

Samuel recorded three carries for just seven yards, but had 13 rushing yards after contact and forced two missed tackles. If the numbers seem out of whack, it is because the “wide back” was getting hit two yards behind the line of scrimmage.

TE George Kittle - 80.4

The “People’s Tight End” recorded only two catches for 27 yards but had a run blocking grade of 85.0, including a pancake block of Lions star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson.

WR Brandon Aiyuk - 72.4

The receiver caught three of his eight targets but all three resulted in a first down, including his 51-yard circus catch in the second half that bounced off of Lions cornerback Kindle Vildor's helmet.

Offensive line

Nine total pressures allowed

LT Trent Williams - 90.2 overall grade, 88.9 pass blocking (no pressures allowed)

LG Aaron Banks - 58.8 overall grade, 59.3 pass blocking (three hurries)

C Jake Brendel - 73.7 overall grade, 52.0 pass blocking (one hit)

RG Jon Feliciano - 56.4 overall grade, 56.8 pass blocking (one hit, one hurry)

RT Colton McKivitz - 58.0 overall grade, 65.2 pass blocking (three hurries)

Defense

There was a huge difference between the halves, especially with the 49ers' run defense. In the first half, the Lions racked up 21 carries for 148 yards, or seven yards per carry, giving the 49ers a run defense grade of 29.5 while missing seven tackles.

In the second half, the Lions were held to eight carries for 34 yards on the ground (4.3 yards per carry), and the 49ers only recorded only two missed tackles.

Defensive line

Nick Bosa - 78.5 pass rush grade (two sacks, two hits, four hurries)

Arik Armstead - 65.8 pass rush grade (one hit, three hurries)

Javon Hargrave - 67.2 pass rush grade (three hurries)

Javon Kinlaw - 70.1 pass rush grade (two hurries)

Chase Young - 57.1 pass rush grade (one hurry)

Dre Greenlaw recorded one hurry in eight pass-rush scenarios.

Coverage

CB Charvarius Ward - 75.6 coverage grade - allowed one catch for 7 yards

CB Deommodore Lenoir - 57.2 coverage grade - allowed two catches on three attempts for 12 yards

LB Dre Greenlaw - 75.1 coverage grade - allowed six catches on nine targets for 46 yards

LB Fred Warner - 59.8 coverage grade - allowed three catches on seven targets for 30 yards, one pass breakup

CB Ambry Thomas - 40.5 coverage grade - allowed two catches on four targets for 39 yards

S Ji’Ayir Brown - 39.7 coverage grade - allowed four catches on seven targets for 54 yards

Odds and ends:

Arik Armstead received a 30.1 run blocking grade, which was his lowest in a game since 2016.

The 49ers' defense committed nine missed tackles:

Fred Warner - 2

Tashaun Gipson - 2

Javon Kinlaw - 1

Deommodore Lenoir - 1

Dre Greenlaw - 1

Arik Armstead - 1

Logan Ryan - 1

When Lions quarterback Jared Goff was kept clean, he completed 22 of his 28 attempts for 247 yards, a touchdown and a 115.3 passer rating. Under pressure, however, Goff only was able to connect on 3 of his 13 attempts for 26 yards and a 39.6 passer rating. The 49ers blitzed Goff on 9 of his 43 dropbacks, or 20.9 percent.

