How PFF graded Brock Purdy, 49ers after another brilliant performance originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The 49ers dominated the Dallas Cowboys in their 42-10 win on "Sunday Night Football," which subsequently led to some interesting PFF grades.

San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy earned an 85.3 overall grade after another stellar performance in which he completed 17 of 24 pass attempts for 252 yards and a career-high four touchdowns.

The quarterback’s intermediate throws from 10 to 19 yards downfield continue to be his sweet spot. Purdy connected on 5 of 7 intermediate attempts for 105 yards and two touchdowns. Through five games, Purdy is now 27 of 31 for 490 yards, four touchdowns and a perfect 158.3 rating on those passes.

The second-year quarterback also completed both of his deep throws of 20 yards or more for 61 yards and one touchdown. Purdy now has completed five of his last six attempts at that distance since missing three deep passes in Week 2.

Purdy continues to be efficient while under pressure, completing 4 of 7 passes for 88 yards, two touchdowns and a 141.4 rating against the Cowboys.

Here are more highlights from the 49ers Week 5 PFF grades:

Offense

The 49ers' offense allowed 10 total pressures, and the offensive line was responsible for all but one. Otherwise, they offered solid protection for Purdy, who was on the field for 60 of the club’s 67 total offensive snaps. Fullback Kyle Juszczyk was responsible for the Cowboys' only quarterback sack in the game.

Offensive line

LT Trent Williams — 78.8 overall grade, 74.1 pass blocking grade (one hurry)

LG Aaron Banks — 48.2 overall grade, 1.5 pass blocking grade (three hurries)

LG John Feliciano — 75.1 overall grade, 82.4 pass blocking grade (no pressures)

C Jake Brendel — 75.7 overall grade, 38.5 pass blocking grade (one hurry)

RG Spencer Burford — 73.0 overall grade, 7.0 pass blocking grade (one hurry)

RT Colton McKivitz — 57.4 overall grade, 48.7 pass blocking grade (three hurries)

TE George Kittle — 79.3

Per PFF, the tight end caught all three of his targets (not four targets, as listed elsewhere) for 67 yards and three touchdowns. Twenty-one of Kittle’s receiving yards came after the catch. Purdy notched a perfect passer rating when targeting his tight end.

WR Brandon Aiyuk — 82.4

Aiyuk caught four of six targets for 58 yards. He moved the chains three times and was contested on two targets.

Defense

Defensive line

Nick Bosa — 91.2 overall grade, 89.6 pass rush grade, (one sack, three hits, three hurries). Note: PFF counts half-sacks as full.

Kevin Givens — 78.4 overall grade, 80.8 pass rush grade, (one sack, two hurries in only 12 pass rush snaps), recovered one fumble.

Javon Hargrave — 57.9 overall grade, 54.1 pass rush grade (two hurries)

Arik Armstead — 75.2 overall grade, 79.0 pass rush grade (one sack, one hit)

Drake Jackson — 57.8 overall grade, 67.1 pass rush grade (one hurry)

S Talanoa Hufanga was credited for one quarterback hurry

LB Dre Greenlaw - 81.2

The linebacker allowed only two catches on five targets for two yards in coverage. Greenlaw also broke up a pass and registered one quarterback sack, one hit and two tackles for a loss.

LB Fred Warner - 74.3

Warner was all over the field. The All-Pro not only registered a quarterback sack, but also notched eight total tackles -- five solo, one for a loss, an interception, a forced fumble and a pass breakup.

CB Deommodore Lenoir - 84.7

Lenoir only allowed two catches on five targets for 14 yards, while his pass breakup led to an interception.

Odds and ends

-- Dak Prescott was under pressure on 14 of his 27 dropbacks, or 51.9 percent. The Cowboys quarterback only completed two of his eight passes for 55 yards, one touchdown and one interceptions on throws 10 yards or more downfield.

-- Micah Parsons received a 54.2 overall grade, his lowest of the season, with only two pressures (hurries) in 29 pass-rush snaps. The versatile Cowboys linebacker/pass rusher also missed three tackles, his only misses of the season.

