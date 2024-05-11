PFF analyst predicts Texas WR Isaiah Bond to first round of NFL draft

Texas wide receiver Isaiah Bond is commanding high praise from those outside of the program. The No. 4 player in the transfer portal and one of the more explosive receivers in college football is viewed as a top NFL draft prospect next season.

Pro Football Focus analyst Max Chadwick gave his prediction for Isaiah Bond on the PFF College Football Show.

“I think he’s going to be a first round pick next year.”

Bond will have to share receptions with perhaps Texas’ deepest wide receiver room in recent memory. The Longhorns added Houston transfer Matthew Golden and Oregon State receiver Silas Bolden to anticipated starter Johntay Cook this offseason. Freshman Ryan Wingo and second-year receiver DeAndre Moore were expected to watch the season from the sideline, but have emerged as legitimate starter candidates.

Despite the high volume of receivers that could take away potential targets from Bond, it’s reasonable to expect explosive players from the talented pass catcher. His ability to separate from SEC defensive backs gave Jalen Milroe the margin for error to underthrow passes last season and still connect for touchdowns. Bond caught the game winner on 4th and Goal from the 31 after allowing himself room in the end zone to make a play.

Much was made about Bond’s separation on one touchdown play in the Orange-White game. In fairness to the Texas secondary, other squads will likely continue having issues keeping up with Bond.

The Alabama transfer is set to lead one of the more talented wide receiver rooms in college football. He’ll look to put up strong enough film to live up to NFL draft projections in the 2024 season.

Isaiah Bond is in for a HUGE season🤘 pic.twitter.com/OW9SeoT0Cc — PFF College (@PFF_College) May 11, 2024

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire