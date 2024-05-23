Peyton Manning hopes someone breaks his rookie interception record

As a rookie for the Colts in 1998, Peyton Manning threw 28 interceptions, the most ever for a rookie quarterback. He'd like to see someone take that record from him.

Manning said at an event in Denver on Wednesday that while he's not wishing a bad first season on Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix, he would like to see some rookie quarterback throw 29 interceptions so that Manning himself can stop hearing about the record.

"I played as a rookie, that was not a fun year, it's well-documented how many interceptions that I threw," Manning said, via Andrew Mason of DenverSports.com. "If any one of these rookies want to break my interception record I'd be for it. I don't want Bo to break it, but I'd like to get that one off my resume. You'd think with 17 games they'd be able to do it. It's 28. It shouldn't be that hard. But anyway, I'm over it."

That won't be an easy record for any rookie quarterback to break, mostly because rookie quarterbacks who are throwing that many interceptions usually get benched before they can set a new record. Since Manning's 28-interception year, the most interceptions any rookie quarterback has thrown is 22, by Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer in 2017.

There should be a lot of rookie starting quarterbacks in the NFL this season, but it's a long shot that any will play badly enough to throw 29 interceptions, while not playing so badly that they lose their starting jobs. Manning's record seems safe.