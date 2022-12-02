Pete Werner, Marshon Lattimore limited again on updated Saints injury report vs. Bucs

John Sigler
There was some positive injury news on Friday’s New Orleans Saints injury report, with three players upgraded to full participation after being limited on Thursday: center Josh Andrews (ankle), running back Mark Ingram II (foot), and right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (rest). But there were still four limited participants (including linebacker Pete Werner and cornerback Marshon Lattimore) as well as eight others held out of action while on the mend or dealing with illnesses.

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers gave rest days to several past-their-prime veterans like quarterback Tom Brady, wide receiver Julio Jones, and wide receiver Mike Evans, with defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (foot) also sidelined.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers injury report

Player

Thursday

Friday

Saturday

Game Status

TE Cameron Brate (illness)

DNP

DNP

S Mike Edwards (hamstring)

DNP

DNP

DT Vita Vea (foot)

DNP

Limited

S Antoine Winfield (ankle)

DNP

DNP

TE Tristan Wirfs (ankle/knee)

DNP

DNP

WR Russell Gage (hamstring)

Limited

Limited

G Luke Goedeke (foot)

Limited

Full

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (hip)

Limited

Limited

RB Leonard Fournette (hip)

Full

Full

G Nick Leverett (shoulder)

Full

Full

QB Tom Brady (rest)

N/A

DNP

WR Mike Evans (rest)

N/A

DNP

DT Akiem Hicks (foot)

N/A

DNP

WR Julio Jones (rest)

N/A

DNP

 

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player

Thursday

Friday

Saturday

Game Status

C/G Josh Andrews (ankle)

Limited

Full

S J.T. Gray (hamstring)

DNP

DNP

RB Mark Ingram II (foot)

Limited

Full

TE Juwan Johnson (ankle)

DNP

DNP

WR Jarvis Landry (ankle)

Limited

Limited

CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen)

Limited

Limited

RT Ryan Ramczyk (rest/nkee)

Limited

Full

DT Malcolm Roach (illness)

DNP

DNP

CB Bradley Roby (concussion)

DNP

DNP

WR Rashid Shaheed (back)

Limited

Limited

DT Kentavius Street (illness)

DNP

DNP

DE Payton Turner (ankle)

DNP

DNP

LB Pete Werner (ankle)

N/A

Limited

WR Kevin White (illness)

DNP

DNP

S P.J. Williams (knee)

DNP

DNP

 

