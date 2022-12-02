Pete Werner, Marshon Lattimore limited again on updated Saints injury report vs. Bucs
There was some positive injury news on Friday’s New Orleans Saints injury report, with three players upgraded to full participation after being limited on Thursday: center Josh Andrews (ankle), running back Mark Ingram II (foot), and right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (rest). But there were still four limited participants (including linebacker Pete Werner and cornerback Marshon Lattimore) as well as eight others held out of action while on the mend or dealing with illnesses.
Meanwhile, the Buccaneers gave rest days to several past-their-prime veterans like quarterback Tom Brady, wide receiver Julio Jones, and wide receiver Mike Evans, with defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (foot) also sidelined.
Here’s everything you need to know:
Tampa Bay Buccaneers injury report
Player
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
Game Status
TE Cameron Brate (illness)
DNP
DNP
S Mike Edwards (hamstring)
DNP
DNP
DT Vita Vea (foot)
DNP
Limited
S Antoine Winfield (ankle)
DNP
DNP
TE Tristan Wirfs (ankle/knee)
DNP
DNP
WR Russell Gage (hamstring)
Limited
Limited
G Luke Goedeke (foot)
Limited
Full
CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (hip)
Limited
Limited
RB Leonard Fournette (hip)
Full
Full
G Nick Leverett (shoulder)
Full
Full
QB Tom Brady (rest)
N/A
DNP
WR Mike Evans (rest)
N/A
DNP
DT Akiem Hicks (foot)
N/A
DNP
WR Julio Jones (rest)
N/A
DNP
New Orleans Saints injury report
Player
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
Game Status
C/G Josh Andrews (ankle)
Limited
Full
S J.T. Gray (hamstring)
DNP
DNP
RB Mark Ingram II (foot)
Limited
Full
TE Juwan Johnson (ankle)
DNP
DNP
WR Jarvis Landry (ankle)
Limited
Limited
CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen)
Limited
Limited
RT Ryan Ramczyk (rest/nkee)
Limited
Full
DT Malcolm Roach (illness)
DNP
DNP
CB Bradley Roby (concussion)
DNP
DNP
WR Rashid Shaheed (back)
Limited
Limited
DT Kentavius Street (illness)
DNP
DNP
DE Payton Turner (ankle)
DNP
DNP
LB Pete Werner (ankle)
N/A
Limited
WR Kevin White (illness)
DNP
DNP
S P.J. Williams (knee)
DNP
DNP