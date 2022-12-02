Pete Werner, Marshon Lattimore limited again on updated Saints injury report vs. Bucs

There was some positive injury news on Friday’s New Orleans Saints injury report, with three players upgraded to full participation after being limited on Thursday: center Josh Andrews (ankle), running back Mark Ingram II (foot), and right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (rest). But there were still four limited participants (including linebacker Pete Werner and cornerback Marshon Lattimore) as well as eight others held out of action while on the mend or dealing with illnesses.

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers gave rest days to several past-their-prime veterans like quarterback Tom Brady, wide receiver Julio Jones, and wide receiver Mike Evans, with defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (foot) also sidelined.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers injury report

Player Thursday Friday Saturday Game Status TE Cameron Brate (illness) DNP DNP S Mike Edwards (hamstring) DNP DNP DT Vita Vea (foot) DNP Limited S Antoine Winfield (ankle) DNP DNP TE Tristan Wirfs (ankle/knee) DNP DNP WR Russell Gage (hamstring) Limited Limited G Luke Goedeke (foot) Limited Full CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (hip) Limited Limited RB Leonard Fournette (hip) Full Full G Nick Leverett (shoulder) Full Full QB Tom Brady (rest) N/A DNP WR Mike Evans (rest) N/A DNP DT Akiem Hicks (foot) N/A DNP WR Julio Jones (rest) N/A DNP

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player Thursday Friday Saturday Game Status C/G Josh Andrews (ankle) Limited Full S J.T. Gray (hamstring) DNP DNP RB Mark Ingram II (foot) Limited Full TE Juwan Johnson (ankle) DNP DNP WR Jarvis Landry (ankle) Limited Limited CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) Limited Limited RT Ryan Ramczyk (rest/nkee) Limited Full DT Malcolm Roach (illness) DNP DNP CB Bradley Roby (concussion) DNP DNP WR Rashid Shaheed (back) Limited Limited DT Kentavius Street (illness) DNP DNP DE Payton Turner (ankle) DNP DNP LB Pete Werner (ankle) N/A Limited WR Kevin White (illness) DNP DNP S P.J. Williams (knee) DNP DNP

