Pete Carroll open to Seahawks signing Colin Kaepernick: 'There may be a place for him'

The Seattle Seahawks had a workout scheduled with Colin Kaepernick in early April, but reportedly canceled it after the free-agent quarterback declined to ensure that he would not kneel during the national anthem.

Seattle then signed 25-year-old quarterback Stephen Morris, who has never thrown a regular-season NFL pass. The Seahawks were in need of a backup after cutting Trevone Boykin, who was accused of a vicious assault that left his girlfriend hospitalized for three days with her jaw wired shut.

On Monday, Seattle head coach Pete Carroll kept the door open on signing Kaepernick, telling the Seattle Times “there may be a place for him.”

Carroll says "there may be a place for him'' on Kaepernick. Says not ruling anything out. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) April 23, 2018





Kaepernick has not played since 2016, when his social justice protests during the national anthem became a flashpoint for teams, fans and even President Donald Trump. Kaepernick has filed a grievance against the NFL, claiming that teams have colluded to keep him off rosters despite his ability to play at an NFL level.

Pete Carroll said that Seattle has not ruled out signing Colin Kaepernick despite the team reportedly canceling a workout over his protests during the anthem. (AP)

Seattle has been thought a likely landing spot for Kaepernick if he does get another NFL job. The team has fostered a progressive culture open to players vocal on social justice issues like Michael Bennett and Richard Sherman.

