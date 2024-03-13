Perry: Patriots ‘leaning in the direction' of drafting a QB at No. 3 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

With Mac Jones' departure to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the New England Patriots have all but cemented the idea that they will be selecting a quarterback with their No. 3 pick in the upcoming draft. While it is impossible to guarantee a sure thing in the NFL, team insider Phil Perry is hearing that the rest of the league believes New England is leaning in the direction of finding Jones' replacement in the upcoming draft.

Following Sunday's trade, which sent a 2024 sixth round pick back to New England, the Patriots moved forward with their offseason QB plan by bringing back their 2016 third round pick, Jacoby Brissett -- a move that Perry believes gives the Patriots some flexibility in April's draft.

"They look at this [Jones trade] as a strong signal that they will be drafting a quarterback at No. 3 overall," Perry said on the latest episode of Patriots Talk Podcast. "They see Jacoby Brissett as a backup/mentor/place holder for a short period of time for a young quarterback."

While Brissett could debatably be a viable option as a starting quarterback, it's more likely that he just seems to fit the mold of what New England was reportedly looking for -- a veteran bridge quarterback that can mentor the rookie QB they will select at No. 3, likely either Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels.

Combining previous reports, it seems that this was New England's plan all along, following a similar model successfully run by the Green Bay Packers, seen by the transitions from Brett Favre to Aaron Rodgers to Jordan Love. While Brissett is certainly not a Hall of Fame quarterback, he will allow for the rookie QB to come into the league and learn before getting pressured to lead a struggling team -- something that will only ruin a young players confidence, comparable to what happened with Jones.

"What I reported soon after the combine was that if the Patriots are convicted with the quarterback that falls to them at No. 3, they are going to take that player," Perry added. "If they are not, then they will trade down. I would add to that -- and this isn't based on my reporting, this would just be an inference -- but if you weren't sold on the quarterback that falls to you at No. 3, wouldn't you do something more aggressive at the quarterback position?"

🔊 Patriots Talk Podcast: Patriots just toe-dipping in free agency so far | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

With the lack of aggression in finding a more talented QB that could be a starter for a few seasons, such as trading for Justin Fields or signing Baker Mayfield, Perry seems to believe that is a sign of what the Patriots intentions are at the draft -- selecting their new QB.

"I think that this is a sign -- this is how the league is taking it -- that they are leaning in that direction," Perry said of the Patriots taking a QB in the draft. "I think what the Patriots would tell you is, 'well, we're not sold yet, we haven't gone through our entire process yet so don't lock us into a quarterback there,' but now they at least have that option. That's how I would put it -- they left their options open by signing Jacoby Brissett.

With talented WR Marvin Harrison Jr. almost being overlooked by everyone for the No. 3 spot due to New England's quarterback needs, Perry insinuates that Brissett is a talented enough bridge QB -- similar to Alex Smith with the Kansas City Chiefs -- where the Patriots could take a future franchise WR and find their Patrick Mahomes in another draft.

Brissett was a backup to Sam Howell on the Washington Commanders last season but started 11 games for the Cleveland Browns the year prior, where he threw for 2,608 yards on a 64 percent completion rate, adding 12 touchdowns to six interceptions.

Also in this episode: