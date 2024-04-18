Perry Ng: Cardiff City expect bids for defender, says Erol Bulut

Perry Ng has scored eight goals in 146 appearances for Cardiff [Huw Evans picture agency]

Manager Erol Bulut says he expects Cardiff City to receive offers for Perry Ng this summer.

Ng, 27, has been ruled out for the rest of this season with a muscle strain as Cardiff face an injury crisis going into Saturday's home game with Southampton.

Bulut says other clubs are looking at defender Ng, who is Cardiff's six-goal joint leading scorer in 2023-24.

"I know already some clubs are interested in him," said Bulut.

"Maybe the club will get extra calls regarding Ng. In my opinion, he played a great season, six goals and four assists. For a right-back, that's good!"

Ng joined Cardiff from Crewe in January 2021 and agreed a new deal running until 2026 last August.

But Bulut, whose own contract is due to expire at the end of the season, believes there will be "offers from abroad and Europe" for the Liverpool-born player.

Asked if Ng is capable of playing in the Premier League, Bulut said: "He is good. Of course the Premier League is a different calibre. He knows this - I spoke with him a few times about that. But I think he can play [in the Premier League]."

Bulut could be without 12 senior players when Cardiff take on promotion-chasing Southampton, including Wales captain Aaron Ramsey, who has been ruled out for the rest of the season because of a hamstring tear.

Winger Josh Bowler and forward Callum Robinson face fitness tests because of a sickness bug, while full-back Jamilu Collins is struggling with a groin problem.

Karlan Grant (Achilles) and Ryan Wintle (ankle) will definitely miss out alongside Jak Alnwick, Kion Etete, Mark McGuinness, Callum O'Dowda and Josh Wilson-Esbrand.

The injury situation will see Cardiff include a number of under-21 players in the squad to take on a Southampton side who are just four points off the automatic promotion places.

Cian Ashford, Joel Colwill, Cameron Antwee, Raheem Conte and Dylan Lawlor could all feature.

But Bulut said: "I say always, if I have 11 players who can play, we will give our best to show our best.

"We have used youngsters and seen how they adapt. At the weekend we can use two or three more and we have three more games to see if they can adapt at that level. It will be good for them for next season."