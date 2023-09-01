Pensacola Catholic alum Josh Sitton inducted into Packers Hall of Fame

A Pensacola Catholic alum will be remembered forever by the Green Bay Packers.

Josh Sitton was inducted into the Packers Hall of Fame on Thursday after spending eight years with Green Bay during an 11-year NFL career that ended in 2019. Sitton won the Super Bowl in 2010 with the Packers, and was named to four Pro Bowls during his career overall (2012, 2014, 2015 and 2016).

Sitton played from 2008-15 with the Packers, starting in 112 of 121-regular season games with the team, along with all 13 postseason contests. Sitton’s strong play on the offensive line helped the Packers’ offense rank inside the top 10 for points seven times, and top 10 for yards six times.

After Sitton was released in 2015 by Green Bay, Sitton played two more seasons in Chicago and then another year in Miami before announcing his retirement in April 2019. However, he decided to retire as a Packer in December of that year.

Josh Sittton saw a lot of success during his eight seasons with the Green Bay Packers, highlighted by a Super Bowl championship in 2010.

While at Pensacola Catholic, Sitton was a two-way lineman. Offensively, he allowed just three sacks over the course of two seasons as a Crusader. Defensively, Sitton added 50 tackles and six sacks as a senior. A two-star recruit, he was recruited by and played at the University of Central Florida.

Sitton was part of a major turnaround at UCF. As a true freshman, where he played in all 11 games, the Knights went 0-11. By the time he was a senior, UCF went 10-4 overall and he helped lead the Knights to their first conference championship.

In four seasons, Sitton played 50 games, starting 43 of them. He was just the second draft pick from UCF in program history after he was selected in the fourth round of the 2008 NFL Draft.

