Penn State TE Tyler Warren announces return for 2024

Penn State tight end Tyler Warren has made up his mind about his football future, and it is great news for the Nittany Lions. In a social media post on his Instagram account on Friday evening, Warren announced he will return to Penn State for the 2024 season, giving Penn State one of its steadiest passing options back in the mix next season.

“I’m thnakful for the memories and lessons learned alongside my teammates and coaches,” Warren said in his announcement post. “I’m excited to have the opportunity to play in the Peach Bowl in just a few short days with a team I love and respect.”

“We’ve done some great things as a family, but I do believe the best is yet to come,” Warren continued. “After much thought and consideration, I’ve decided to return to Penn State for the 2024 season.”

Warren caught a career-high 29 passes this season for 295 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, both career-best numbers as well.

Penn State will have both of its best tight ends for the Peach Bowl as Warren’s announcement followed a previous announcement by Theo Johnson confirming he will be entering the 2024 NFL draft. Johnson did say he will compete in the Peach Bowl when Penn State faces Ole Miss.

Penn State faces Ole Miss in the Peach Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 30.

