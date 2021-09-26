Penn State’s road game at Iowa gets a confirmed kickoff time

Penn State is adding another nationally televised game to its upcoming schedule. As Penn State was taking care of business against Villanova in Week 4, it was announced that Penn State’s road game in Week 6 at Iowa will be scheduled for a mid-afternoon kickoff on FOX.

Penn State’s road game at Iowa on Oct. 9 will be scheduled for a 4:00 p.m. ET kickoff on FOX.

This will be Penn State’s second game airing on FOX this season. The Nittany Lions had their season-opening victory at Wisconsin aired on FOX as the Big Noon Kickoff. This gem against Iowa will come in the middle of the afternoon time window, but it could still be a marquee game for the network as long as Penn State and Iowa can both avoid upsets next weekend.

Penn State will host Indiana in Week 5 for a primetime matchup in Beaver Stadium. Penn State will be in the ABC Saturday night timeslot for the second time in three weeks. Iowa will be on the road against Maryland, a team that looks capable of causing some trouble for the Hawkeyes.

Penn State has held the upper hand in their series with Iowa in recent years, but Iowa celebrated a 41-21 victory in Happy Valley last season.

List

Penn State Nittany Lions 2021 Football Schedule

Related

Villanova QB said Beaver Stadium crowd wasn't that intimidating Report Card: Grading Penn State's win over Villanova 5 takeaways from Penn State's Week 4 win vs Villanova Instant Reaction: Penn State beats Villanova in fashion 38-17 WATCH: Sean Clifford tosses fourth TD of game vs. Villanova WATCH: Sean Clifford extends play for third long touchdown pass vs. Villanova WATCH: Parker Washington turns on the jets to extend Penn State's lead on Villanova WATCH: Jahan Dotson scores touchdown on Penn State's first snap vs. Villanova

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion.