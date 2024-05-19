Penn State reportedly left 2026 prospect super impressed after visit

Penn State had tons of prospective recruits on campus this weekend with many of them being underclassmen. As the attention for the 2025 class shifts to the important official visits, this is a great time to get younger players on campus and start building relationships.

Many big names were in Happy Valley seeing what the Nittany Lions had to offer and they reportedly left one defensive line prospect extremely impressed by what he saw during his visit.

Rodney White spoke with Tyler Calvaruso of 247Sports about his trip, saying he really enjoyed the coaches and facility, putting Penn State as one of his top options right now. He was able to listen to how new defensive coordinator Tom Allen and defensive line coach Deion Barnes expected out of the lineman. He can envision himself playing in that scheme and liked how they expect him to work hard. It also came off as a family environment, something that no other school has given him so far (subscription required).

The 2026 defensive tackle currently isn’t ranked by 247Sports but comes in as a three-star in On3’s database.

Because it’s still early in many of the evaluation processes for the top recruiting services, it shouldn’t be alarming that he doesn’t have a ranking from two out of the four major sites.

White is a 6-foot-2, 280-pound prospect from the state of Maryland, an area that the Nittany Lions have historically recruited well.

He’s starting to emerge on the radar of other top programs around the country, holding scholarship offers from Tennessee, South Carolina, West Virginia, and others.

Heading into his junior year, he’s already eyeing which teams he would want to see in an official capacity, saying that Penn State would be one that gets and official visit from him if that time comes.

