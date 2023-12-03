Penn State ranked no. 10 in final US LBM Coaches Poll before bowl season

Penn State didn’t see any changes to its ranking in the final US LBM Coaches Poll of the season before the bowl announcements were made, and that may be just fine for the Nittany Lions. But the coaches poll showed some interesting results with the debate between Texas and Alabama for a potential final spot in the College Football Playoff is deadlocked according to the voters.

Penn State remains no. 10 in the final US LBM Coache sPoll of the year before the bowl pairings were locked in. That is the same ranking Penn State held in the updated AP Top 25 on Sunday morning.

Texas and Alabama, each winning their respective conference championship games on Saturday, were locked in a tie for fourth in the US LBM Coaches Poll, each receiving 1,351 points in the final voting, and each moving up at least three spots ahead of Georgia, Ohio State, and Oregon as a result of this weekend’s results.

Michigan took over the top spot in the US LBM Coache sPoll with 51 first-place votes. No. 2 Washington, and no. 3 Florida State took the top three spots before the tie between Texas and Alabama.

Here is the full US LBM Coaches Poll.

Others Receiving Votes

Clemson 107; Troy 66; Kansas State 64; Utah 36; Kansas 17; West Virginia 8; Miami (OH) 8; Toledo 7; Boise State 7; San Jose State 3; New Mexico State 1

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire