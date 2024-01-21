Penn State offers Class of ’25 four-star tight end Luka Gilbert

Penn State made sure to put on a good showing while hosting a number of recruits this weekend for a junior day event on Saturday. And in a few cases, the Nittany Lions made sure to send some top prospects home with a scholarship offer. One player returning home from the weekend with an offer in hand was tight end Luka Gilbert, a four-star player from Ohio.

“After a great Junior Dat at [Penn State], I’m blessed and honored to have received an offer,” Gilbert shared on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account on Saturday evening.

Gilbert is a 6′-7″, 233-pound tight end in the Class of 2025 from West Chester, Ohio. Gilbert is rated as the no. 9 player overall in the state of Ohio by 247Sports and is the no. 7 tight end in the nation according to the 247Sports composite rankings. On3 is even higher on Gilbert with the no. 4 ranking among tight ends in the nation and the no. 2 ranking overall out of Ohio.

Gilbert has a number of offers already on the table, including Ohio State, Kentucky, Michigan, Iowa, Michigan State, Rutgers, Duke, Miami, and more. There are no crystal ball predictions for Gilbert’s commitment available on 247Sports at this time. The On3 recruiting prediction machine currently calculates 37.4% chance he commits to Ohio State, and just a 6.3% chance of Penn State securing the commitment from Gilbert.

Penn State’s Class of 2025 currently consists of seven commits and ranks no. 8 in the nation early on in the recruiting cycle according to the updated 247Sports team rankings. On3 ranks Penn State at no. 12 in their updated Class of 2025 team rankings.

Follow Kevin McGuire on Threads, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire