Penn State moving on to new defensive line coaching candidate, per report

Just when it looked as though Penn State was going to have a new defensive line coach ready to go for the start of spring football practices, James Franklin and the Nittany Lions are now looking to move to their next candidate. After it was originally reported over the weekend Penn State was locking in on Chicago Bears defensive line coach Justin Hinds, a follow-up to the story notes Hinds will actually be staying put in the NFL with the Bears instead of moving to Penn State.

The news of Hinds being targeted as Penn State’s defensive line coach was originally reported by FootballScoop, but their follow-up to the story later over the weekend showed Hinds has apparently reversed course. That leaves Penn State still searching for a new coach to guide the defensive line.

Penn State is in need of a new defensive line coach after losing John Scott left the staff to take a job on the coaching staff of the NFL’s Detroit Lions.

Penn State is set to begin spring football practice next week on March 14, so there is still time to line up a new assistant coach to fill the vacancy on the staff. It is also still possible the new defensive line coach could already be on the existing staff with some reorganization of job titles and responsibilities. But it may still be likely that Franklin finds a new defensive line coach from outside the program, and there should still be some good options to explore.

More 2023 PSU Spring Football Preview!

Penn State spring football: quarterback preview 5 new faces to watch during Penn State spring football practices 5 big questions for Penn State football this spring

Follow Kevin McGuire on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion. Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire