Penn State men’s basketball 2022-23 schedule
Penn State men’s basketball enters its second season under the leadership of head coach Micah Shrewsberry, and the hope of getting back to the NCAA Tournament is rising with a roster of veterans, transfers, and fresh faces in the Class of 2022. The ingredients could be in place for Penn State to take the next step toward being a participant in the big dance at the end of the season, but the journey there will be a challenging one with another Big Ten schedule full of hurdles and some good non-conference opportunities to grow as a team.
Here is the full 2022-23 men’s basketball schedule for the Nittany Lions. All times are eastern. Home games in the Bryce Jordan Center are listed in all caps.
Nov. 7 – WINTHROP
Nov. 10 – LOYOLA (MD)
Nov. 14 – BUTLER (Gavitt Tipoff Games)
Nov. 17 – Furman (Charleston Classic; Charleston, SC)
Nov. 18 – Old Dominion or Virginia Tech (Charleston Classic second round
Nov. 19 – TBA (Charleston Classic final round)
Nov. 25 – LAFAYETTE
Nov. 29 – at Clemson (ACC/Big Ten Challenge)
Dec. 7 – MICHIGAN STATE*
Dec. 10 – at Illinois*
Dec. 18 – CANISIUS
Dec. 22 – QUINNIPIAC
Dec. 29 – DELAWARE STATE
Jan. 1 – IOWA*
Jan. 4 – at Michigan*
Jan. 8 – PURDUE*
Jan. 11 – INDIANA*
Jan. 17 – at Wisconsin*
Jan. 21 – NEBRASKA*
Jan. 24 – at Rutgers*
Jan. 29 – MICHIGAN*
Feb. 1 – at Purdue*
Feb. 5 – at Nebraska*
Feb. 11 – at Maryland*
Feb. 14 – ILLINOIS*
Feb. 18 – at Minnesota*
Feb. 23 – at Ohio State*
Feb. 26 – RUTGERS*
Mar 1 – at Northwestern*
Mar 5 – MARYLAND*
Mar. 8-12 – Big Ten Tournament (Chicago, IL)\
“*” denotes Big Ten Conference game.
