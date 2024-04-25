Penn State football star Abdul Carter charged with simple assault

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Penn State football pass rusher Abdul Carter has been charged with misdemeanor simple assault.

According to court records filed on Wednesday in Centre County, Carter is also facing a summary charge of harassment – subjecting others to physical contact.

The alleged incident was listed as occurring on March 16, 2024, according to the State College Police Department’s filing.

A preliminary hearing is set for May 22.

In a statement to media outlets, the football program said “We are aware of the charges against Abdul Carter. These alleged actions do not reflect the values and standards of our program and will be addressed.”

Carter is coming off a season where he put up 4.5 sacks for the Nittany Lions and earned First Team All-Big Ten honors from coaches. In 61 games he’s recorded 11 sacks and 104 total tackles at Penn State where he’s expected to move from linebacker to defensive end.

This is a developing story. Stay with abc27 News as more information becomes available

