Penn State football recruiting: From 2023 athlete to Drew Allar update

As we enter week four of the college football season, Penn State continues to build for their future.

Last week, we talked a bit about two top prospects to keep an eye on, as both have Penn State in their top lists of offers.

This week, we will talk about two more players. The first one is a five star athlete out of the 2023 class in Samuel M’Pemba, who has Penn State in his final top 12 schools.

BREAKING: Five-Star ATH Samuel M’Pemba is down to 1️⃣2️⃣ Schools, he tells @On3Recruits The 6’4 230 ATH that attends IMG Academy is ranked as the #7 Player in the 2023 Class (per On3) pic.twitter.com/AVDdLNUkdu — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) September 20, 2021

M’Pemba is a versatile player that is both active with his hands as a defensive end and as a wide receiver. He is another product of the IMG Academy. He will be a very important player to follow in the coming weeks.

We have seen multi-talented players come in to Penn State before. For example, earlier this summer, the Nittany Lions recruited Donald Driver’s son, Kristian Driver, who plays both wide receiver and safety.

This next player is interesting because he is quite a few years out. His name is Julian Lewis. He plays quarterback and he is in 2026 class. He is also only 13 years old and has received three offers, including one from Penn State.

This wouldn’t be the first time something like this has happened. One might remember when Nick Saban sent Dylan Moses an offer when he was in 8th grade.

Lastly, current 2022 quarterback recruit Drew Allar has put himself on the map in high school and is even being monitored for the Mr. Football award. In his latest game, he finished with 21/31, 422 yards and seven touchdowns.

Penn State football has a bright future ahead of them. From current recruits two versatile athletes, The Nittany Lions should only be excited of what’s ahead of them.

