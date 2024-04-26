Penn State coach James Franklin surprises Chop Robinson at draft party

The Penn State Nittany Lions saw two of their players get picked in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft. The New York Jets took offensive tackle Olumuyiwa Fashanu at No. 11 overall and the Miami Dolphins picked pass rusher Chop Robinson 10 selections later.

Penn State coach James Franklin was there to celebrate with both players.

While both are from the state of Maryland, it takes about an hour to make the drive from Fashanu’s hometown to Robinson’s. So Franklin barely made it in time for Robinson to get the phone call from the Dolphins and celebrate with the family.

A video posted by the Penn State football program shows Franklin burst through the front door while Robinson is already talking to Dolphins general manager Chris Grier.

While he was there to celebrate with Robinson in person, Franklin also went to social media to congratulate him.

Congrats Chop, the @MiamiDolphins are lucky to have you! You’ve earned this opportunity. We appreciate what you’ve given to Penn State. Continue to compete & chase your dreams. #WeAre https://t.co/daYxsEIpIo pic.twitter.com/8xJcs0F787 — James Franklin (@coachjfranklin) April 26, 2024

Robinson began his collegiate career with the Maryland Terrapins before transferring to join Penn State in 2022. In his final season with the team, Robinson earned First Team All-Big Ten and Third Team All-American honors.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire