Penn State basketball expected to land first recruit of the 2024 class

The recruiting grind never stops for Division 1 basketball programs.

With the abundance of the transfer portal playing a major factor in college basketball, the recruiting calendar has become more packed than ever.

Micah Shrewsberry has used the portal to his advantage in recent years, getting established players to play for Penn State. He also has crushed the recruiting horizon getting some of the most talented freshmen the program has ever had.

With the class of 2023 completed, it’s officially time to turn the attention to the players graduating high school in 2024.

There have been no commitments to Penn State as of now. However, it’s looking very likely that the Nittany Lions will land a key in-state recruit in the 2024 class.

Matt Gilhool is a 6’10” center from Elizabethtown, PA. On3 has him ranked as the 10th best player in the state and 20th best center in the country.

Gilhool is left-handed and primarily does his offensive damage in the paint. Although left-handed, he can also finish with both hands around the rim and has great touch. He also has the ability to face up and take his defender off the bounce if needed.

2023 Matt Gilhool of Westtown played well against Bishop McNamara! pic.twitter.com/a5WIsPYRL9 — RareFootage (@RareFootageNews) December 22, 2022

On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine gives Penn State a 100% chance of signing the three-star center from Pennsylvania. They are currently the only school that has offered a scholarship to Gilhool.

Temple, Missouri, Rutgers, Virginia, La Salle, and UTEP have also been involved in his recruiting process.

Gilhool has taken two unofficial visits to Penn State and is clearly seen as a likely candidate to stay in-state with the Nittany Lions.

