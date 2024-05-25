Penn State among highest-paid schools in EA Sports College Football 25

The long wait is nearly over for fans of EA Sports’ college football video game revival. EA Sports College Football 25 is resurrecting the fan-favorite franchise this summer and will be shelling out payments to each school included in the game. And as it turns out, Penn State will be one of the schools eligible for the highest payout from the video game.

EA Sports will be paying each school included in its college football video game this season based on a tier system based on final AP rankings from the past 10 years. And based on this tier system, Penn State will be in the highest-paying tier, which will net the school a reported payout of $99,875.16.

Penn State is one of five Big Ten schools included in the highest-paying tier, including incoming Big Ten member Oregon. The others appearing in the top tier include Ohio State, Michigan, and Iowa. Each school received one point for each AP top 25 finish over the past decade. Penn State finished in the AP top 25 six times in that span, which was good enough to land in the top tier. Iowa also had six top 25 finishes. Incoming Big Ten member USC, the first school listed in the reported Tier 2, has five top 25 finishes in the AP poll in the designated timeframe.

Payouts were determined on a four-tiered system. Tiers are determined by each team's finish in the final

Payouts were determined on a four-tiered system. Tiers are determined by each team's finish in the final AP Poll over the last 10 seasons, per documents obtained by cllct. When a team finished the year in the AP's Top 25, it received one point.

EA Sports recently shared the first official gameplay trailer for EA Sports College Football 25, along with a handful of screenshots.

