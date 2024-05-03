Penn State alumni elect three former football players to board of trustees

Three former Penn State football players won election and reelection to the university’s board of trustees.

Matt McGloin, Carl Nassib and incumbent trustee Brandon Short were the top three vote-getters in the alumni election, trustee Ted Brown announced during Friday’s board meeting. They beat out incumbents Steven B. Wagman and Alvin de Levie, who were also on the ballot.

A total of 24,060 ballots were cast in the election, in which Penn State alumni can vote, Brown said. Short received the most with 17,083 votes. McGloin garnered 15,064 votes and Nassib got 13,274 votes.

“We greatly appreciate the interest of Penn State alumni participating in this important election process,” said Brown, who served as judge for the alumni election with trustee Jay Paterno.

Short was first elected to the board in 2018. He’s a two-time captain of Penn State’s football team in 1998 and 1999, and was named a consensus All American in 1999. He has a marketing degree from Smeal Business School. After graduation he played in the NFL for seven years, where he was elected NFLPA Union Player Representative. He earned an MBA from Columbia Business School in 2010. He is currently a PGIM real estate portfolio manager.

In a position statement provided by Penn State before the election, he said his key focus areas are making Penn State more affordable, improving school ranking, increasing the size of Penn State’s endowment, and honoring the past and supporting the future of athletics.

McGloin graduated from Penn State in 2012 with a degree from the college of communications, and previously played football at Penn State. He was a preferred walk-on and played on the team for five years. After graduation, he played professionally for seven years in the NFL and XFL, before retiring in 2020. He currently serves as a Lackawanna County Commissioner.

In his position statement, he said he would oppose tuition increases, help the commonwealth campuses, and “fight to restore the legacy of Joe and Sue Paterno” by renaming the field at Beaver Stadium “Paterno Field,” he said in his position statement.

Nassib was a walk-on to Penn State’s football team in 2011, earning a scholarship by 2013. He led the nation in sacks and forced fumbles in his final year, setting Penn State records and earning All-American honors, Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, and three national awards. He graduated in 2015 with a biology degree. He went on to play in the NFL for seven seasons. In 2021, Nassib became the first openly gay player to participate in both a regular season and postseason NFL game. He retired in 2023.

In his position statement, he said he wants to enhance tuition affordability and broaden access to financial education and wellness resources, empower students and alumni to move past perceived limitations, and elevate Penn State’s national standing.

There are nine alumni-elected trustees in all, and they serve staggered three-year terms with three seats becoming open each year. Short, McGloin and Nassib will begin their terms July 1.

Chair of the board, Matthew Schuyler, recognized de Levie and Wagman for their service and commitment to the board and university.

“We’re sincerely grateful for the dedication and the support they provided during their tenure on the board. I speak on behalf of the entire board when I say it’s been a pleasure serving with you,” Schuyler said.

Additionally, Nicholas Rowland was reappointed as academic trustee, Mary Lee Schneider and Robert Fenza were reelected as business and industry trustees, and Julie Anna Potts was reelected as an at-large trustee. Donald Cairns and Chris Hoffman were reelected as agriculture trustees.