Penn State alum wrapping up run from LA to NYC. What he said running through Centre County

Running more than 3,000 miles across the United States in 50 days, from Los Angeles to New York City, might sound like an impossible undertaking — but not for Penn State alum Paul Johnson.

Johnson, a Navy Officer and former Penn State Navy ROTC graduate, has inspired thousands by running nearly 60 miles a day since March. He passed through Centre County on Tuesday, backing up some traffic and attracting fellow runners, in his effort to break a world record for the shortest amount of time running across the U.S. on foot while raising at least $1 million toward a charity focused on veterans’ health and wellness.

Although he will not break the world record, Johnson has already raised six figures toward the charity called Team Red, White and Blue.

“At the beginning of this thing, everyone was asking me if I could break the record, if I could do it — at the beginning of it all I thought that goal was definitely achievable,” Johnson said Tuesday, while running alongside a CDT reporter. “Unfortunately, we’ve fallen short of the record, but the more important thing is the money we’re raising for (Team) RWB. I want to help as many people as I can through this, and as long as I’m doing that, the record can wait.”

While running across the country is a tall task, Johnson is no stranger to running extremely long distances. He had also conditioned his body for this trial for several months beforehand.

Alongside all of the training his body had endured in the Navy, Johnson regularly lifts and has spent the last year participating in several body-endurance races, 24-hour feats of running endurance and ultra-marathon races, which often range between 50 and 100 miles long.

But training can only prepare one so much for running thousands of miles in less than two months.

“There have definitely been some hard, strenuous moments out here,” Johnson said. “I’ve been exposed to all that nature has had to offer me. Traffic has been rough to deal with sometimes and, on Day 10, I popped my ankle — the trainer popped it back in, but the soreness lingers. It’s been a lot of mental and physical wear and tear.”

Despite the challenges he’s faced along the way, his largest motivators are the fans and supporters he’s met across the country. Throughout his journey, Johnson has garnered more than 350,000 Instagram followers, each willing him onward to finish the journey.

“I’ve hardly ran a mile in Pennsylvania without someone running alongside me — the support has just been immense,” Johnson told the CDT. “Every time I’ve been feeling down or mentally worn, the supporters around me bring me back up. It’s such a blessing.”

Paul Johnson is followed by a pack of runners and is cheered on by members of the Penn State club cross country team as he runs past Old Main on the Penn State University Park campus on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. Johnson, who is a Penn State alum, is running across the United States from Los Angeles to New York City while raising money for Team RWB.

While his supporters may be lifting him through this trek, Johnson himself has inspired thousands across the country with his mission, including Alex Dupont — the president of the Penn State cross country club.

Dupont, along with several of his fellow cross country runners, were stationed beside Old Main on Tuesday to catch a glimpse of Johnson running through his old college stomping grounds on his way to New York.

“Johnson is such a large role model for me and my running goals — and even goals in life,” Dupont said. “To be able to say ‘I ran across the entire United States,’ is a dream of mine too, and he’s one of the main people who have inspired me to chase that.”

Soon after Dupont spoke, Johnson made his way down the Pattee Library Mall, where he was greeted by warm rounds of applause on all sides. He then entered downtown State College, where he headed off for Boalsburg — all while being trailed by a crowd of runners, following him and encouraging him on his journey.

Upon his arrival in Happy Valley, Johnson decided to run a shorter distance and plans to spend the evening with old college friends.

After departing Boalsburg on Wednesday, Johnson will make a beeline for New York City, where he plans to finish his trip this Sunday.

Despite all the memories he’s made along the way, Johnson has mixed — but positive — feelings about finishing his journey across the county.

“It’s been a long trip so far and I’ve enjoyed it a lot, but I’m excited to finish too,” Johnson said. “I’m planning to have this thing finished up on Sunday and I hope that along the way I’ve helped touched some lives. Mental illness affects everyone, myself included, and knowing that I’m doing something that can potentially help people suffering from that kind of affliction is just the most redeeming thing.”

For those wishing to track Johnson along his way, they can through his website at pauljohnson.run.