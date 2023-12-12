Penn State adds coveted offensive line transfer

Penn State received its first commitment out of the transfer portal on Monday. Offensive lineman Alan Herron has reportedly committed to Penn State out of the portal, choosing the Nittany Lions over a couple of other Power 5 offers on the table.

Herron will come to Penn State from Division 2 Shorter, located in Georgia. The small-school offensive linemen received plenty of looks from Power 5 programs once he entered the transfer portal. In the end, Herron committed to Penn State over offers from Texas Tech and Clemson. Herron visited Penn State and Texas Tech before making his decision, and his planned visit to Clemson this coming weekend will no longer take place.

Penn State was among the early offers Herron received following his entry to the transfer portal. Penn State followed a few other Power 5 offers, including Maryland and Virginia Tech, and a number of FCS programs flooded his inbox with offers before his recruiting momentum grew.

Herron measures 6′-6″ and 310 lb, so he will be bringing some good size to the Penn State offensive line in 2024 immediately upon his arrival. Herron could quickly move into a key role on the offensive line, and he will have two years of eligibility remaining.

According to his profile on 247Sports, Herron is ranked as the no. 7 offensive tackle in the transfer portal this season. He is rated as a three-star transfer player.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire