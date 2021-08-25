Penalty report: Three Cup Series teams penalized out of Michigan

NASCAR penalized three Cup Series teams, an Xfinity Series team and a Camping World Truck Series team Wednesday for infractions during last weekend’s events at Michigan International Speedway and World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.

Two of the three Cup Series teams were found with one unsecured lug nut in Sunday‘s post-race check after the FireKeepers Casino 400, resulting in a $10,000 fine for each of the following teams/crew chiefs:

No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota (crew chief Mike Wheeler; driver Bubba Wallace)

No. 51 Petty Ware Racing Chevrolet (crew chief Mike Hillman; driver Cody Ware)

The No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing team (driver Ross Chastain) was then penalized in the Cup Series for the Chevrolet’s loss of an axle during the race. Crew member David Fero is suspended from the next event as a result (Saturday’s regular-season finale at Daytona International Speedway).

In the Xfinity Series, the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet (driver AJ Allmendinger) was found with a single unsecured lug nut after Saturday‘s New Holland 250 at Michigan, resulting in $5,000 fine for crew chief Jason Trinchere.

In the Camping World Truck Series, the No. 19 McAnally-Hilgemann Racing Toyota (driver Derek Kraus) was found with a single unsecured lug nut after Friday’s Toyota 200 at Gateway, resulting in $2,500 fine for crew chief Mark Hillman.

NASCAR also hit Brian Thomas, a crew member in the Xfinity Series, with an indefinite suspension from the sport due to a behavioral infraction.