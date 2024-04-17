Pelicans’ Zion Williamson out for at least two weeks

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Power forward for the New Orleans Pelicans Zion Williams will miss the upcoming game against the Sacramento Kings on Friday, April 19.

According to sources with ESPN, Williamson was ruled out due to an injured left hamstring.

The Pelicans lost against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, April 16 110 – 106. During the game, Williamson reportedly put up 40 points and 11 rebounds before exiting.

The Pelicans reported he will be re-examined in two weeks.

