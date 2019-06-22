Pelicans' Alvin Gentry trolls Anthony Davis' 'Looney Tunes' shirt

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry is currently very happy. Recently, his team traded away Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers, drafted Zion Williamson and now carry a bevy of first-round picks.

Gentry is so happy that when asked about the Davis trade, he couldn’t help but troll Davis in the process.

When asked about the players and picks received, Gentry had a simple response.

“That’s a haul folks!”

VIDEO: Alvin Gentry on Lakers/Hawks picks & players gained from the Anthony Davis trade:



“That’s a haul folks.”



A very punny response to AD’s “That’s All Folks” Looney Tunes shirt. pic.twitter.com/jlAg5CX86e — Andrew Doak (@AndrewDoak_WWL) June 22, 2019

The joke is a fun take on Davis’ “That’s All Folks!” shirt that he wore during the team’s regular season finale.

Origin of “That’s All Folks!” joke

In April, Davis came to the arena wearing a Porky Pig-inspired “That’s All Folks!” T-shirt for the team’s final game.

Anthony Davis is wearing a shirt reading "That's All Folks!" to the arena in what is likely his last game with the Pelicans 🙃 pic.twitter.com/dN5a0OTwsi — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 9, 2019

The shirt was considered to be a shot at the Pelicans ahead of what ended up being his final game with the team.

When asked about the wardrobe decision, Davis said he didn’t pick the shirt out, someone else did.

"I didn't choose it," Davis told ESPN. "I actually didn't choose it. It was hanging for me already when I put my clothes on."

Davis also pointed out that “Looney Tunes” is his favorite cartoon. "I love them all," Davis said. "I'm a big cartoon guy. ‘Looney Tunes’ is actually my favorite."

The shirt ended up being a precursor to the eventual trade as well as his recently reported casting in new teammate LeBron James’ sequel to “Space Jam.”

Whatever it may be, always remember: If you troll someone, don’t be surprised if the joke comes right back to you.

