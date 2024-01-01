A peek at Cincinnati Bearcat basketball's upcoming Big 12 challenges
The non-conference portion for the 11-2 University of Cincinnati Bearcats basketball team has passed as 2023 ended with the 2024 portion about to begin. It is UC's first go-round in the Big 12 which brings on a tremendous challenge.
UC a year ago finished 50th in the KenPom.com ratings which would have put them ahead of only Oklahoma (51) and Texas Tech (60) among Big 12 teams. Their 70th ranking in the NCAA NET would have been behind all of the Big 12.
By their current numbers, UC would be the third-best team in their old league, the American Athletic Conference. In the Big 12, heading into their upcoming Big 12 menu, UC is rated behind Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Baylor and Oklahoma and ahead of TCU, Texas Tech, Texas, UCF Kansas State, Oklahoma State and West Virginia.
Of course, all of this is subject to change based on how the Bearcats fare in the coming months. Before they step on the floor in Provo, Utah vs. No. 14 BYU Saturday, here's a look at the Big 12 teams looming ahead.
BYU
Game: Jan. 6 in Provo, Utah at 10 p.m. Eastern
Record: 12-1
Last season's record: 19-15
NCAA NET: No. 2
KenPom: No. 3
Coach: Mark Pope
Best Player: 6-foot-7 guard Jaxson Robinson averaging 16 points per game.
Last meeting: UC beat BYU in the first round of the NCAA tournament in San Diego 84-59 on March 15, 2001.
Notable: BYU played a common opponent this season, defeating Evansville 96-55.
Texas
Game: Jan. 9 at Fifth Third Arena at 7 p.m. Eastern
Record: 11-2
Last season's record: 29-9
NCAA NET: No.48
KenPom: No. 31
Coach: Rodney Terry
Best Player: Max Abmas, a 6-foot guard averaging 17.1 points per game, a transfer from Oral Roberts.
Last meeting: UC won in the NCAA tournament 65-59 on March 16, 2012.
Baylor
Game: Jan. 13 in Waco, Texas at 8 p.m. Eastern
Record: 10-2 (plays Cornell Tuesday, Jan. 2)
Last season's record: 23-11
NCAA NET: No. 19
KenPom: No. 15
Coach: Scott Drew
Best Player: 6-foot-5 guard Ja'Kobe Walter averages 15.3 points per game.
TCU
Games: Jan. 16 at Fifth Third Arena at 7 p.m. Eastern and Feb. 24 in Fort Worth, Texas at 3 p.m. Eastern.
Record: 11-2
Last season's record: 22-13
NCAA NET: No. 45
KenPom: No. 33
Coach: Jamie Dixon
Best player: 6-foot-7 forward Emanuel Miller averages 16 points and six rebounds per game.
Last meeting: UC won 89-74 on Feb. 26, 2005.
Oklahoma
Games: Jan. 20 at Fifth Third Arena at 1 p.m. and March 5 in Norman, Oklahoma at 8 p.m. Eastern.
Record: 12-1
Last season's record: 15-17
NCAA NET: No. 28
KenPom: No. 27
Coach: Porter Moser
Best Player: 6-foot-5, 215-pound guard Otega Oweh averages 15.7 points per game.
Last meeting: UC won 56-55 on Dec. 29, 2011.
Kansas
Game: Jan. 22 in Lawrence, Kansas at 9 p.m. Eastern
Record: 12-1
Last season's record: 28-8
NCAA NET: No. 11
KenPom: No. 13
Coach: Bill Self
Best players: 6-foot-7 guard Kevin McCullar averages 20.4 points per game and 6.9 rebounds, while 7-foot-2 center Hunter Dickinson averages 18.5 points and 12.5 rebounds per game. Dickinson is a transfer from Michigan.
Last meeting: Kansas, then coached by Roy Williams, beat UC 72-65 in a Great Eight event in Chicago Dec. 6, 1996.
UCF
Games: Jan. 27 at Fifth Third Arena at 7 p.m. and Feb. 17 in Orlando, Florida at 4 p.m. Eastern.
Record: 9-3
Last season's record: 19-15
NCAA NET: No. 69
KenPom: No. 75
Coach: Johnny Dawkins
Best Player: Jaylin Sellers is a 6-foot-4 guard averaging 18.6 points per game.
Last meeting: UC won 73-71 last Feb. 18, 2023 in Orlando.
Notable: As for a common opponent, UCF lost to Stetson Nov. 26 at home, 85-82.
West Virginia
Games: Jan. 31 in Morgantown, West Virginia at 7 p.m. Eastern and March 9 at Fifth Third Arena at 2 p.m.
Record: 5-8
Last season's record: 19-15
NCAA NET: No. 172
KenPom: No. 125
Coach: Josh Eliert (interim)
Best player: Montana State transfer 6-foot-5 guard RaeQuan Battle scored 29 points in his opening two games after becoming eligible and is at 27.3 after three games.
Last meeting: West Virginia won in overtime 77-74 in Morgantown on Jan. 21, 2012.
Texas Tech
Game: Feb. 3 in Lubbock, Texas at 6 p.m. Eastern.
Record: 11-2
Last season's record: 16-16
NCAA NET: No. 58
KenPom: No. 37
Coach: Grant McCasland
Best Player: Sophomore guard Pop Isaaces averages 15.8 points per game.
Last meeting: UC won in the NCAA tournament 78-55 on March 17, 1961.
Houston
Games: Feb. 10 at Fifth Third Arena at 4 p.m. and Feb. 27 in Houston, Texas at 7 p.m.
Record: 13-0
Last season's record: 33-4
NCAA NET: No. 1
KenPom: No. 1
Coach: Kelvin Sampson
Best Player: L.J. Cryer, a 6-foot-1 Baylor transfer, averages 17 points per game.
Last meeting: Houston beat UC in the AAC quarterfinals 69-48 on March 11, 2023.
Notable: Houston has played three opponents UC has battled. The Cougars beat Stetson 79-48 on Nov. 13; Dayton 69-55 on Nov. 19 and won at Xavier 66-60 on Dec. 11.
Iowa State
Game: Feb. 13 at Fifth Third Arena at 7 p.m.
Record: 10-2
Last season's record: 19-14
NCAA NET: No. 7
KenPom: No. 16
Coach: T.J. Otzelberger
Best Player: 6-foot-1 guard Tamin Lipsey averages 15.5 points per game and six rebounds.
Last meeting: UC won 55-54 on Dec. 1, 2016
Oklahoma State
Game: Feb. 21 at Fifth Third Arena at 7 p.m.
Record: 7-5
Last season's record: 20-16
NCAA NET: No. 136
KenPom: No. 97
Coach: Mike Boynton
Best Player: Javon Small, a 6-foot-3 East Carolina transfer, averages 15.8 points per game.
Last meeting: UC won 61-50 on Feb. 9, 2003.
Kansas State
Game: March 2 at Fifth Third Arena at 7 p.m.
Record: 9-3
Last season's record: 26-10
NCAA NET: No. 88
KenPom: No. 67
Coach: Jerome Tang
Best players: 6-foot-3 guard Cam Carter averages 16,3 points per game and 5-foot-11 guard Tylor Perry averages 15. 8 points per game.
Last meeting: UC won 75-61 in the NCAA tournament on March 17, 2017.
