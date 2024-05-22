Advertisement

Pederson hits 3-run blast against his old team as the Diamondbacks beat the Dodgers 7-3

beth harris
·2 min read
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Joc Pederson slugged a three-run homer, Christian Walker went deep and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-3 on Tuesday night.

The Dodgers had their four-game winning streak at home snapped as they got outhit, 12-6.

Arizona's Brandon Pfaadt (2-3) didn't allow a hit until the fourth when Shohei Ohtani doubled leading off. The Japanese superstar stole third — tearing his pants sliding — and scored on catcher Gabriel Moreno's throw that went into left field. The unearned run left the Dodgers trailing 2-1.

The Dodgers pulled to 4-3 with a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth. Miguel Vargas doubled leading off, took third on Mookie Betts' flyout and scored on Ohtani's RBI single to make it 4-2. Ohtani stole second after Freddie Freeman struck out and he scored on Will Smith's RBI double to center.

Ohtani went 2 for 4 with a strikeout, scored twice, drove in a run and stole two bases. Betts was hitless in three at-bats with a walk on his bobblehead night.

Reliever Michael Grove walked Kevin Newman to open the seventh. After Corbin Carroll struck out, Ketel Marte singled to extend his hitting streak to 20 games and Pederson followed with a blast to the right-field pavilion against his old team, making it 7-3.

Walker hit his 21st career homer against the Dodgers leading off the sixth.

Pfaadt allowed three runs and four hits in six innings. The right-hander struck out seven and walked one.

Dodgers starter Gavin Stone (4-2) gave up four consecutive singles in the first, when the D-backs led 2-0 on RBI singles by Eugenio Suárez and Moreno.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks RH Ryne Nelson (2-3, 7.06 ERA) faces Dodgers RH Tyler Glasnow (6-2, 2.90) in the series finale Wednesday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb