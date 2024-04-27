Peach State tight end Hayden Bradley commits to Ole Miss football

Despite being known as the 'Portal King,' Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss have been heating up on the traditional college football recruiting trail and it struck it big for another prospect on Saturday afternoon.

Hayden Bradley, the Buford (Ga.) High School tight end who has a national offers list to his name, picked the Rebels over finalists Michigan, Florida, South Carolina and Penn State.

"As soon as I set foot on campus, they brought me in with open arms," Bradley told Rivals. "They treated me and my family to the top notch. Being able to sit down with coach (Joe) Cox and coach Kiffin...I think coach Cox is one of the best tight end coaches in all of college football.

"Coach Kiffin is like family already. He calls all the time...they made me feel like a top priority for their offense so I can't think of any other decision than Ole Miss."

Bradley is the fourth verbal commitment to come in for Ole Miss during the month of April for a class already ranked within the top 25 nationally.

The newest Rebel has been able to make it over to Oxford multiple times and his latest trip west began to feel like the end of his recruitment.

"None of the visits compared to Ole Miss," Bradley said. "I have some former teammates up there, too...they told me about the process there and I'm going to buy into that process.

"Caden Prieskorn, for example, his stats last year proves it all. Their offense prioritizes the tight end spot. Why not go there, get the ball and be able to put on a highlight show for all the Ole Miss fans?"

Playing at one of the Peach State's most storied prep programs at Buford, Bradley has been surrounded by elite talent since he began his high school career. A balanced player who holds his own as a blocker and especially as a pass-catcher, his best football may well lie ahead from a production standpoint.

Bradley also has a baseball background and he plans on bringing a strong work ethic, at a minimum, to his collegiate stop.

"Hard worker for sure, getting after it every day and being a part of the family," he said of what fans should expect of him. "There was a connection from the start and you're getting a happy guy every day.

"And just know we're going to be getting a national championship here soon."

