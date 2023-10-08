Payton Pritchard, Celtics agree to four-year extension, per agents originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Payton Pritchard went from seeking a trade out of Boston to being part of the Celtics' long-term future.

Pritchard has agreed to a four-year, $30 million contract extension with the Celtics, his agency confirmed to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Sunday.

The 25-year-old guard was buried on Boston's depth chart last season behind Marcus Smart, Derrick White and Malcolm Brogdon and made it known he wanted a bigger role this upcoming season. Pritchard was involved in trade rumors this offseason and reportedly was on the Portland Trail Blazers' radar, but he ended up staying put, while Marcus Smart and Brogdon departed and Jrue Holiday arrived via trade.

That backcourt shuffle could give Pritchard the larger role he seeks, as he's now the third point guard on the depth chart behind Holiday and White. The fourth-year guard averaged career lows in points (5.6 per game), minutes (13.4 per game) and 3-point percentage (36.4 percent) last season but is still a career 40 percent 3-point shooter and will look to provide an offense spark off the bench for Boston.

The Celtics' first preseason game is Sunday night at 6 p.m. ET against the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden.